Sainz’s radio shows more problems in Ferrari’s strategy

The first victory of Carlos Sainz at formula 1 came in the midst of yet another confusion of strategy from the Ferrari in the 2022 season that could even have ended differently, had it not been for the Spaniard to clash with the team over an order he received over the radio.

The moment the safety car was triggered, Ferrari opted to keep Charles Leclerc on the track for having newer hard tires than Sainz, who came in to put on new softs. Close to the restart, the team asked the Spaniard to open a distance of ten cars to Leclerc, who was in front of him, so that he could protect himself from attacks on the green flag.

But Sainz quickly responded to the team, showing that it wasn’t just Leclerc who was under pressure. Watch the video and transcript below:

“The instruction is to give a distance of 10 cars to Charles [Leclerc]so he can breathe,” he said over the radio Riccardo Adami, your engineer. “About 10 cars away. About 10 cars.”

“But guys, I’m being pressured by Hamilton,” replied the Spaniard. “Please don’t ask for these things. Please. Stop making it up. Stop making it up. I’m under pressure too.”

Sainz was not the only one unhappy with Ferrari’s strategies despite the victory. Leclerc also expressed great dissatisfaction with the result after the race ended over the radio: “The amount of time we lost in this race… *******. The only good thing is that Carlos won. But boys… well… enjoy the victory.”

Leclerc said that his conversation with Mattia Binotto after the race was over it was “just to try to cheer me up”. He added: “He tried, but of course, the disappointment is big for me. This race was a roller coaster. […] Winning was becoming more and more possible. However, the safety car came and that’s what happened. It’s frustrating.”

Ferrari boss Binotto explained after the race that the order given to Sainz at the restart was perhaps “more difficult” for Leclerc due to the tyres, but acknowledged that it might not be possible to create such a distance.

“We have complete confidence, we know he is doing the best for the team, for him too,” Binotto said of Sainz. “Obviously he had proved that before by giving up the position without arguing and even with the first pit, because he fully trusts the team.”

“Then again, I’m very happy. I know he did his best. There was probably no way he could give Charles that distance. I know he did his best to get a Ferrari win at Silverstone.”

