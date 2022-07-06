Santos rejects 20 million euros offer from Newcastle for Ângelo

Leaking the offer made by the young man irritated the English, who wanted to settle the negotiation behind the scenes

Santos turned down an offer from Newcastle of 20 million euros (R$ 110.6 million at the current price) for the 17-year-old Ângelo. The idea of ​​the English was to incorporate him into the squad soon after reaching the age of majority, as determined by the GOAL.

The proposal was delivered to president Andrés Rueda, who chose to refuse it, despite the club’s current debt. According to the financial statement released in April, the people of São Paulo have a total debt of R$ 420 million. Short-term debt is R$316 million.

The leak of the proposal angered the English at Newcastle. The board of the British club believes that Santos lacked professionalism in conducting the business. The foreigners did not want the refusal to be leaked to the press.

The negative answer was given in recent days by the board, which negotiated an option to buy the boy with Barcelona. The Catalans can acquire the striker for 35 million euros (R$ 193.72 million), as stipulated in the contract.

Despite the preference in the ball market, the Spanish club has not even signaled the possibility of investing in the player, since it is experiencing one of its biggest financial crises and has found it difficult to reinforce the squad commanded by Xavier Hernández.

Ângelo has a contract with Santos until December 10, 2024. The 17-year-old renewed his commitment at the end of 2021 and became even more valued at Vila Belmiro.

In 2022, he made 24 appearances for Santos, with one goal and three assists. In the period, he did not play in the basic categories and was a starter in 17 opportunities. It’s 1,338 minutes on the field.

