São Paulo squad: see the likely team for the match against Católica | Sao Paulo

The expulsions of Calleri, Rodrigo Nestor and Igor Vinicius in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, against Universidad Católica, from Chile, force Rogério Ceni to change São Paulo for the return match, this Thursday , at 21:30, in Morumbi.

Tricolor ended the preparation for the confrontation this Wednesday afternoon, and the coach outlined a probable team, which should have Eder in for Calleri, Patrick for Nestor and Rafinha for Igor Vinicius.

In this way, the possible escalation has: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda (Luizão) and Léo; Rafinha, Patrick, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Eder and Luciano.

1 of 3 Rafinha in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure Rafinha in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure

The main doubt lies with Miranda. Of the holders, the defender is the only one available to face Atlético-MG, next Sunday, away from home, for the Brazilian Championship. Ceni can preserve him to be more relaxed in the confrontation.

The main substitute at the moment is Luizão, who has been in the second half of the matches from time to time. The coach can also choose to play with a line of four, leaving Miranda on the bench.

The news may be on account of Talles Costa and Nikão. The duo recovered from injuries and participated in training this Wednesday and last Tuesday. Possibly they will be related to the duel.

Andrés Colorado, who is recovering from a right rectus femoris injury, followed the transition with physical preparation with activities on the lawn.

Midfielder Gabriel Sara (surgery on the right ankle) and forward Alisson (sprained right knee) continue with light exercises on the field under the supervision of physiotherapy. Luan and Caio, recently operated, worked at Reffis. Arboleda is recovering from ankle surgery at home.

2 of 3 Luciano and Thiago Couto in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure Luciano and Thiago Couto in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure

