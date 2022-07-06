Scientists Discover New Species of Giant Waterlily That Has Been Hidden for 177 Years | Environment

A team of scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, revealed the discovery of the world’s largest species of water lily (popularly known as the water lily) in a study published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science.
With leaves that can grow up to three meters wide, the hitherto unidentified species has been in the Kew herbarium the entire time. The first specimens of giant water lilies were first brought to the United Kingdom from Bolivia and were coined as genus Victoria in honor of Queen Victoria in 1852
The novelty was discovered after recognition that the species was being treated with the wrong identity. Scientists initially believed that there were only two subspecies of giant lilies, Victoria amazonica and Victoria cruziana.
The new species, Victoria Boliviana, was named in honor of the Bolivians present in the research team — Photo: Reproduction/Kew Royal Botanic Gardens
However, it is now clear that specimens of at least one more species made the journey from South America to Kew in west London, now named the Bolivian Victoria, in honor of the Bolivian research team partners.
“Given a rapid rate of biodiversity loss, describing new species is a critically important task,” said Alex Monro, research leader in the Americas, who added that he hopes his team’s research will inspire other scientists looking to identify new species. .
Carlos Magdalena in Bolivia where the Bolivian Victoria is found in nature — Photo: Reproduction/Kew Royal Botanic Gardens
Carlos Magdalena, a horticulturist who specializes in water lilies and leader of the research team, suspected for years of the existence of this third species. The opportunity to prove his suspicions came when he received a collection of seeds from Bolivian institutions Jardim Botânico Santa Cruz de La Sierra and Jardins La Rinconada in 2016.
As they germinated and grew, he compared them with other species and already observed a remarkable difference. Lucy Smith, a botanical artist specializing in lily illustrations, told NBC News that this species can be seen through satellite imagery thanks to its unusual size.
“Each plant in an ecosystem has an important role to play. Perhaps we can use the most gigantic and charismatic plants to highlight the fact that there are many species of plants out there not yet known to science and not understood,” Smith said.