see the real numbers and avoid the scams

WhatsApp offers a lot of functionality to users, but unfortunately it is also a channel used by scammers. Those who use the messaging application should be careful not to fall into traps and only take advantage of services with good references. Banks, for example, have used WhatsApp to interact with customers.

You need to be extra careful when checking balances, asking for financing, loan and even in changing registration information. Users should be careful with links sent, as well as fake boletos.

WhatsApp banking services

The criminals’ intention is almost always the same: to steal money or data from victims. And this is made easier when scammers use information that leads people to believe that they are, in fact, using some official service.

First of all, it is important to know that banks do not ask for personal information through WhatsApp. Some calls can be conducted through the messaging application, but with directing to the channels officers of each banking institution.

Among the banking services provided by WhatsApp are balance consultation, overdraft limits, duplicate invoices and many others. so stay tuned! Before providing any information or clicking on links, the recommendation is always check in bank applications or websites, which are the official WhatsApp service channels.

See some of them below:

Itaú: (11) 4004-4828;

Bradesco: (11) 3335-0237;

Santander: (11) 4004-3535/ (11) 4004-2125/ (11) 4004-9090 / (11) 3012-0322;

Bank of Brazil: (61) 4004-0001;

Cashier: 0800-104-0104.

And always remember the most important thing: never give any personal data to anyone. Scammers can indicate some steps for you to follow until they access all your account data and even transfer your values ​​without you noticing. So to avoid damage, always pay close attention and always be suspicious.