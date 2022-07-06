Selena Gomez publishes video in recording studio; check out

On the morning of Wednesday, July 6th, Selena Gomez used your TikTok to post a mysterious video. The singer appears wearing headphones, in front of a large microphone, which seems to indicate that she is in the recording studio. Check out:

Selena Gomez back in the studio

In the short video, only eight seconds long, despite not having audio, we can see that Selena Gomez is in a recording studio. In the caption, the singer just wrote “New”, indicating that there may be something new to come.

As of this writing, the video has surpassed 720k views, with countless comments celebrating its comeback.

Selena’s most recent work in the studio was on the EP “Revelación”. Was the first extended play by the artist in Spanish, released on March 12 of last year.

With seven tracks, his first single was the song “De Una Vez”, followed by “Baila Conmigo”, his collaboration with the singer Rauw Alejandro. Besides him, other special participations present in the work were DJ Snakein the song “Selfish Love” and “Dámelo To”, with the Puerto Rican Myke Towers.

The most recent song in the work of Selena Gomez is the track “Let Somebody Go”, her participation with the band Coldplay.

Read too: