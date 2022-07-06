Selton Mello is invited to be part of the Oscar voting team

Actor Selton Mello on the red carpet of “O Filme De Minha Vida” at the 12th edition of the Rome Film Fest, at Auditorium Parco Della Musica, in October 2017, in Rome, Italy. (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released this Tuesday (28) the list of guests who will be part of the voting team for the biggest award in cinema. Among the 397 professionals selected to participate in the group starting this year, is the Brazilian Selton Mello.

The actor has an extensive career in cinemas and has participated in successful productions, such as “O Auto da Compadecida”, “O Filme da Minha Vida”, “Trash – A Esperança Vem do Lixo”, “O Palhaço”, “A Mulher Invisível” “, “My Name Is Not Johnny”, “My Hindu Friend” and much more. On TV, Selton was part of the cast of the series “Sessão de Terapia” and “Ligações Perigosas”, both on TV Globo, and recently starred in the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”.

In addition to Mello, the list also includes two more Brazilians: directors Bruno Barreto (“Última Parada 174”) and Emílio Domingos (“A Batalha do Passinho”). Also among the invited names are Billie Eilish, Jesse Plemons (“Attack of the Dogs”), Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”) and Troy Kotsur (“A Beat of the Heart”).

In addition to the new names announced, Alice Braga, Rodrigo Santoro, Carlinhos Brown, Fernanda Montenegro, Sônia Braga, Fernando Meirelles, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Petra Costa and Rodrigo Teixeira complete the team of Brazilian voters.

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.