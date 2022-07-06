Soldiers describe war front in eastern Ukraine: ‘Hell on Earth’

ASSOCIATED PRESS – Forests burned and cities burned to the ground. Colleagues with severed limbs. Bombings so relentless that the only option is to lie in a trench, wait and pray.

Ukrainian soldiers returning from the front lines in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine – where the Russia is waging a fierce onslaught – describe life during what turned from a grueling war of attrition into apocalyptic.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

In interviews with the Associated Press, some complained of chaotic organization, defections and mental health problems caused by relentless bombings. Others spoke of high morale, the heroism of their peers and a commitment to keep fighting even as the better equipped Russians control most of the combat zone.

Ukrainian soldiers share cigarettes on the front lines in Severodonetsk in mid-June. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/ EFE

Lieutenant Volodmir Nazarenko, 30, second-in-command of the Svoboda Battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard, was with troops who had withdrawn from Severodonetsk under orders from military leaders. During a month-long battle, Russian tanks obliterated any possible defensive positions and turned a city with a pre-war population of 101,000 into “a burning desert,” he said.

“They bombed us every day. I don’t want to lie about it. But there were rounds of ammunition in all the buildings,” said Nazarenko.

At the time, Severodonetsk was one of two main cities under Ukrainian control in Luhansk province, where pro-Russian separatists declared an unrecognized republic eight years ago. When the order to withdraw came on June 24, the Ukrainians were surrounded on three sides and mounting a defense at a chemical factory, which also housed civilians.

“If there was hell on earth anywhere, it was in Severodonetsk,” said Artem Ruban, a soldier in Nazarenko’s battalion, in the relative safety of Bakhmut, a city 40 miles to the southwest. “Our boys’ inner strength allowed them to hold the city until the last moment.”

“These were not human conditions that they had to fight. It’s hard to explain it to you here, how they feel now or what it was like there,” Ruban said, blinking in the sunlight. “They were fighting to the end there. The task was to destroy the enemy, no matter what.”

A Ukrainian fighter fires at a Russian position in the city of Severodonetsk on June 19. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/ EFE

Nazarenko, who also fought in Kiev and other positions to the east after Russia invaded Ukraine, calls the Ukrainian operation in Severodonetsk “a victory” despite the result. He said the defenders were able to limit casualties while stalling the Russian advance for much longer than expected, depleting Russia’s resources.

“The army (Russian) suffered huge losses and its attack potential was obliterated,” he said.

Both the lieutenant and the soldier expressed confidence that Ukraine would retake all occupied territories and defeat Russia. They insisted morale remained high. Other soldiers, most with no combat experience before the invasion, shared more pessimistic accounts while insisting on anonymity or using only their first names to discuss their experiences.

Oleksi, a member of the Ukrainian army who began fighting Moscow-backed separatists in 2016, had just returned from the front with a limp. He said he was wounded on the battlefield in Zolote, a city the Russians have also occupied since then.

“On TV they are showing beautiful pictures of the front lines, of solidarity, of the army, but the reality is very different,” he said, adding that he did not believe the delivery of more Western weapons would change the course of the war.

His battalion began to run out of ammunition within a few weeks, Oleksi said. At one point, the relentless bombardment prevented soldiers from getting up in the trenches, he said, exhaustion visible on his wrinkled face.

A wounded Ukrainian soldier is treated in an ambulance during a evacuation in the Donbas region on June 21. Photograph: Anatoli Stepanov / AFP

A high-ranking presidential aide reported last month that 100 to 200 Ukrainian soldiers were dying every day, but the country did not provide a total death toll in action. Oleksi said his unit lost 150 men during the first three days of fighting, many to blood loss.

Due to the relentless bombing, wounded soldiers were only evacuated at night – some had to wait up to two days, he said.

“Commanders don’t care if you’re psychologically broken. If you have a working heart, if you have arms and legs, you have to come back,” he added.

Mariia, a 41-year-old platoon commander who joined the Ukrainian army in 2018 after working as a lawyer and giving birth to a daughter, explained that the level of danger and discomfort can vary greatly depending on a unit’s location and access to facilities. supply lines.

The front lines that have existed since the conflict with pro-Russian separatists began in 2014 are more static and predictable, while the places that have become battlegrounds since Russia sent its troops to invade are “a different world”, she said.

Platoon Commander Mariia talks to soldiers in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Mariia, who declined to share her last name for security reasons, said her husband is struggling in a “hot spot”. Everyone misses and cares about their loved ones, and while this causes distress, her subordinates keep their spirits high, she said.

“We are descendants of Cossacks, we are free and brave. It’s in our blood,” she said. “We will fight to the end.”

Two other soldiers interviewed by the Associated Press – former Kiev office workers with no previous battle experience – said they were sent to the front lines in the east as soon as they completed their initial training. They said they observed “terrible organization” and “illogical decision making”, and many people in their battalion refused to fight.

One of the soldiers said he smokes marijuana daily. “Otherwise I would lose my mind, I would desert. It’s the only way I can handle it,” he said.

A 28-year-old former teacher in Sloviansk who “never imagined” he would fight for his country described Ukraine’s battlefields as a completely different life, with a different value system and emotional ups and downs.

A Ukrainian soldier walks through the rubble of Severodonetsk. Photo from June 19. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/ EFE

“There is joy, there is sadness. It’s all interconnected,” she said.

Friendship with your peers provides the positives. But he’s also seen fellow soldiers succumbing to extreme fatigue, both physical and mental, and exhibiting symptoms of post-traumatic stress.

“It’s hard to live under constant stress, sleep deprived and malnourished. To see all those horrors with his own eyes – the dead, the torn limbs. It is unlikely that anyone’s psyche can withstand this,” he said.

However, he also insisted that the motivation to defend his country remains.

“We are ready to resist and fight with clenched teeth. As tough and difficult as it is,” said the professor, speaking of a fishing shop that has been converted into a military distribution center. “Who will defend my home and my family if not me?”

A Ukrainian soldier sleeps in a shelter not far from his position at the front of the Luhansk city of Severodonetsk on June 19. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/ EFE

The Sloviansk city center provides local military units with equipment and provisions, and gives soldiers a place to go during brief breaks from the physical routine and horrors of battle.

Tetiana Khimion, a 43-year-old dance choreographer, set up the center when the war broke out. All types of soldiers pass, she says, from skilled special forces and war-hardened veterans to civilians-turned-combatants who have recently enlisted.

“It could be like this: for the first time he comes, he smiles widely, he may even be shy. The next time he comes, there’s an emptiness in his eyes,” Khimion said. “He’s been through something, and he’s different.”

Behind her, a group of young Ukrainian soldiers in rotation from the front lines are seated sharing jokes and a pizza. The thud of artillery can be heard a few kilometers away.

“Mostly they hope for the best. Yes, sometimes they arrive a little sad, but we hope to lift their spirits here as well,” Khimion said. “We hug, we smile at each other and then they head back to the fields.”