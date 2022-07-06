step by step to use the tool

It is now possible to create links to videos, photos, texts and practically anything on the internet. But what if you wanted to create a link to your own WhatsApp account so that anyone who clicked on it would be directed to a conversation with you in the app?

Know that this is already possible, thanks to a WhatsApp feature called “Click to Chat”. It generates a link that, when clicked, takes the user to a conversation with a certain number. You can even create the link with a pre-determined message for the person who clicks on it to automatically send you.

This feature can have a number of uses. For example, if you’re trying to sell your car, you can put photos of it along with a link to your car number. In this link, you can also put a message like “Hello, I’m interested in buying your car!”; so the potential buyer won’t even have the trouble of typing. And you can do all this without revealing your phone number to the entire internet.

Learn how to create a link on WhatsApp in this tutorial.

Advantages of having a WhatsApp link

There are several advantages to having a WhatsApp link, such as:

You can generate a link to your WhatsApp account without revealing your phone number;

You can include a message in the link so that when someone clicks on it, it automatically sends you that message;

You can use the link to start a conversation with a person or group without having their phone number saved in your contacts;

The link can be used on websites, social media, and just about anywhere else on the internet.

Is it only possible to generate a link in WhatsApp business?

WhatsApp Business is not required to generate link on WhatsApp. Image: Alex Photo Stock / Shutterstock

No, anyone can generate a link to their WhatsApp account, regardless of whether or not they have a WhatsApp Business account. The only requirement is that you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your phone.

How to generate a link in WhatsApp?

manually

1. Copy and paste this link: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=seunumerodetelefone&text=sua%20mensagem

two. replace the space “your phone number” by its number, as follows: XXYY000000000. Being that:

“XX” is the international code for your number. The code for Brazil is 55, so if your cell phone is from here, replace XX with 55.

“YY” is the area code. If your number is from São Paulo, for example, replace YY with 11; if from Rio de Janeiro, replace YY with 21.

“000000000” is your phone number. If it is, for example, 98765-4321, replace the 000000000 with 987654321.

So, if your number is Brazilian, from São Paulo, and it is 98765-4321, you must replace “yourphonenumber” with 5511987654321.

3. replace the space “your%20message” your message, as follows:

As it is not possible to insert accents and spaces in the links, it is necessary to replace them with symbols. So, if you want your message to be “Hello my friend!” you will need to replace the space “your%20message” with “Hello%C3%A1%2C%20my%20friend!”

So, if you want to create a link to your number with the predefined message “Hello, my friend!”, and your cell phone is Brazilian, from São Paulo, with the number 98765-4321, your link will be https: //api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=5511987654321&text=Hello%C3%A1%2C%20my%20friend!.

5. You can now send this link to anyone. Anyone who clicks on it will be taken to a WhatsApp conversation screen like this:

There are some issues with the manual method. The first is that, as can be seen above, your phone number is exposed – but it is possible to get around this situation; see how in the topic below “How to shorten WhatsApp link” to shorten link.

The second problem is that it is almost impossible to write a predefined message with all the right symbols. For this problem, there are free online platforms.

On online platforms

convert

Convertte is an online platform that allows you to create a link to WhatsApp without having to make any changes to your phone number.

To use it, just access the website and enter your phone number in the text box and your message. After that, just click on “Generate Link”:

You will receive a link that you can share freely. By clicking on it, the person will be directed to a WhatsApp Business conversation with a pre-defined message.

The link generated by Convertte can be used on websites, social networks or anywhere else on the internet.

canmore

Canmore is another online platform that offers a link to WhatsApp with a predefined message.

The site works similarly to Convertte. To use it, just access the website and enter your phone number in the text box and your message. Then, just click on “Generate link”.

You will receive a link to share as you wish. By clicking on it, the person will be directed to a WhatsApp conversation with a predefined message.

The link generated by Canmore can be used on websites, social networks or anywhere else on the internet.

Cloudshop

Cloudshop is an e-commerce platform that offers a free tool to generate WhatsApp link.

Again, just go to the website, enter your phone number in the text box and write your pre-defined message. Then, just click on “Generate link”:

invert

Another site that offers the service is Invertexto. It is also very simple to use: access the website, enter your phone number, write the initial message and click on “Generate link”.

Then copy the link to share it with your pre-defined message as you wish, such as websites, social networks or apps.

wa.me

Wa.me is the WhatsApp link shortener to start messenger conversations. It works very similarly to manually adding the phone number and message.

Your link must start with “https://wa.me/XXYY000000000”, and the XY0s must be replaced by the phone number with the country code and the area code. Also, to enter the message, you will need to use symbols to replace spaces and accents.

As you can see, it is not the most practical way to create a link to WhatsApp. But, if you want to learn, just read the above topic called “Manually“

How much does it cost to generate a link on WhatsApp?

The good news is that it costs nothing to generate a link on WhatsApp! Whether you use one of the platforms mentioned above or do it manually, generating a link to WhatsApp is completely free.

Where to use WhatsApp link?

WhatsApp link can be used on websites, social networks or anywhere else on the internet.

The best way to use the WhatsApp link is to place it in a place where it is easily accessible to your potential customers, such as in the header or footer of your website, or in the bio of your social media profile.

Including a WhatsApp link on your website or social media profile makes it easy for potential customers to contact you and start a conversation.

One of the advantages of generating a personalized link on WhatsApp is generating more sales. Image: fizkes / Shutterstock

When used correctly, the WhatsApp link can be a powerful tool for generating leads and closing sales. Therefore, it is very useful for people who work as affiliates.

How to shorten WhatsApp link?

Go to a link shortening site such as bit.ly or ow.ly. Paste your link in the corresponding field and click on “shorten URL” or “Shorten”. You will receive a “shortened” version of your link. For example, playing the link https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=5511987654321&text=Hello,%20my%20friend! (which we used as an example above) on bit.ly, we get the link https://bit.ly/2sZ43CR, which works the same way. Now you can use the link without the fear of leaving your phone exposed! Feel free to share!

Conclusion

Now, you already know how to create your WhatsApp link with a personalized message. How about getting to know our list of the best digital banks now?

