Stray is the most desired game on Steam

Stray, the cyberpunk adventure whose protagonist is a kitten, made it to the top of Steam’s most wanted games list. The title developed by the newcomer BlueTwelve Studio debunked adventures like The Day Before and starfield in the ranking. Stray will be released for computers, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on July 19.

PlayStation Plus subscribers on the Extra and Deluxe plans will gain access to Stray at no additional cost. Those who opt for the PC version will have to pay BRL 57.41.

The feline game reached the top of Steam’s most desired after the studio of the day BeforeFNTASTIC, to get involved in a controversy revealing that it relied on unpaid developers for the production of the journey.

What is Stray’s story?

Stray was one of the titles announced along with the PS5. The story follows a kitten lost in a city inhabited by robots. After separating from his family, the feline will need to solve puzzles, run away from enemies and collect equipment to escape and find the one he loves.

The player will also have the help of B-12, a small drone that can interact with objects and talk to characters scattered around the scenario. Together, they will work to uncover the secrets of this futuristic city.

Source: IGN Brazil