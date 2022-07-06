Survival or Crisis? See why Santos’ game in the Sudamericana is essential for Bustos | saints

Santos enters the field this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), to face Deportivo Táchira, in Vila Belmiro, in the most important game for coach Fabián Bustos in charge of the team. Peixe needs a simple victory to advance to the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana.

Bustos’ moment at Santos is delicate. Peixe, who came to flirt with the leadership of the Brazilian Championship, has only one victory in the last 12 games.

This Wednesday, Santos needs to beat Deportivo Tachira by just one goal to get through the round of 16 of the Sudamericana. Bustos knows that, in order to have peace of mind in the face of recent bad results, he needs classification.

The last few days at Santos have been hectic. After the 2-1 defeat to Flamengo, Peixe’s football board met with Fabián Bustos to make demands, suggest changes in the coach’s ideas and present counterpoints to decisions he had been making.

Fabián Bustos was willing to change some of his convictions, even in terms of tactics, to try to help Santos out of the crisis.

The moment was no longer the best, but it got even worse with the 4-0 defeat to Corinthians in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Since then, Santos drew again with the rival, but for the Brazilian Championship, and with Deportivo Táchira and lost to Flamengo.

The last time Santos won was on June 14, when they scored 2-1 against Juventude, away from home.

Bustos, since when he arrived at Peixe, led the team in 28 matches: eight wins, 12 draws and eight defeats. Now, the coach depends on a victory against Táchira for calmer days and for his future not to be on the agenda at the club again.

