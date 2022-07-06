Taika Waititi Tried To Put Natalie Portman In His Star Wars Movie

Taika Waititi celebrated that he managed to convince Natalie Portman to return for Thor: Love and Thunder, this time playing the Mighty Thor.

The director is known for having good relationships in Hollywood, so much so that he even “offered a spot” for the actress in his Star Wars movie.

Turns out Waititi didn’t remember Portman’s appearance as Padmé in the Prelude Trilogy.

‎”When we were done (Thor: Love and Thunder), Natalie said to me, ‘What are you going to do next?’ And I said, ‘I’m trying to work on a ‎‎Star Wars‎‎thing. Have you ever wanted to participate in something in the franchise?’ And she said, ‘But I’ve been in ‎‎Star Wars‎‎ movies!’ I forgot about those.”‎

declared to rolling stone.

For now, we only know that the main idea is to use only new characters, leaving concepts already established in the franchise aside.

Star Wars has not appeared on the big screen since 2019, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released. Since then, there has been a great focus on television projects.

It is worth remembering that, originally, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron would be the next film in the franchise to hit theaters, debuting in December 2023. However, due to director Patty Jenkins’ scheduling problems, the project was left in the background.