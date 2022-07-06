Taika Waititi was embarrassed by inviting Natalie Portman to new Star Wars Rolling Stone

Thor: Love and Thunder director forgot that the actress played Padmé in the Star Wars prequels

Taika Waititi committed a major gaffe in inviting Natalie Portman to participate in a new movie Star Wars. The actress returned to MCU in the role of Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), directed by waititiwho forgot that she also starred in the prequels of Star Wars in the past.

In an interview with Rolling Stone USAdirector revealed that he invited portman for a new project Star Wars. “One day on set, Natalie asked me what my next project would be. I said, ‘I’m trying to do this project Star Wars. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? Star Wars?’. And she replied: ‘I’ve done films of Star Wars.’ I had completely forgotten about those,” she recalled.

portman interpreted Padmé Amidala in the first three episodes of Star Wars, The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). The character was queen of the planet Naboo and later became Senator of the Galactic Republic.

Furthermore, she also marries Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen)who becomes Darth Vader after her death. However, before dying, she gives birth to twins, Luke and readwho find their father again in the future.

As for the project waititi to the universe of Star Wars, director revealed in other interviews that it is still in the planning stage and is not part of Lucasfilm’s calendar, as it needs to have the script approved by the studio. However, several more Star Wars productions are on the way in the coming months.