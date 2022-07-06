photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Tardelli goes to Mineiro for Atltico x Emelec and cheers from the crowd

Atltico’s idol, striker Diego Tardelli attended Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, this Tuesday (5th). He was present to accompany Galo’s duel against Emelec, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América, and was cheered by the crowd at halftime.

With the shouts of “Tardelli, gol, gol!”, the former Atlético player was revered by the fans at the lower purple port – the closest to the Gigante da Pampulha boxes.

“This was passed on to Rodrigo at the time. If I’m not mistaken, he even talked to the people upstairs. After a week, we got in touch and didn’t follow up. I talked to Victor too, at the time. Victor thought it was a good one, but, I don’t know, there are some people up there who didn’t want it. So I respected it, I didn’t look any further, I followed my life. Unfortunately, that’s the story”, stated Tardelli.

“In the midst of the downtime, after leaving Santos, I even made a statement to Rodrigo (Caetano) and showed my intention to return to the Atltico, to get closer, to stay at home, which I would accept anyway if wanted to sign a productivity contract. Even if he didn’t want to pay me anything, I would accept to stay one more season at Atltico so he could end (his career) with the fans, with the new arena”, highlighted the ex-Alvinegro number 9.

One of the greatest goals in Atlético’s history, Diego Tardelli scored 112 goals in 230 games for Galo. With the black and white shirt, he won two Minas Gerais Championships, a Copa Libertadores da América, a Recopa Sudamericana and a Copa do Brasil.