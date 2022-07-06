Taylor Lautner’s fiancee says she preferred Edward in ‘Twilight’







Taylor Dome and Taylor Lautner made their engagement official in November 2021 Photo: Instagram/@taydome / Alto Astral

that the hit Twilight has aged like wine, many people have already noticed. After all, both the books and the movies left that nostalgic tone in whom he lived his childhood and adolescence accompanying. And even years after the release of the last film in the saga, from time to time issues and news resurface that remind us of this golden age in the lives of many people!

With the release of “The Batman”, for example, Robert Pattinson played the Batman and left many fans nostalgic for reviving the Twilight character Edward a little. On the film’s publicity schedule, Robert and Zoë Kravitz were interviewed by People Magazine, but when Zoë stated that she hadn’t seen the saga, Edward countered with the line: “It’s not cool to be a hater anymore. This is so 2010”.

Taylor Dome and Taylor Lautner vs Twilight:

But the topic of the time is Taylor Dome, a nurse and partner of Taylor Lautner. Recently, the lovebirds made their engagement official and everything indicates that they should walk down the aisle soon. However, a joke caught attention there on TikTok and also on his Instagram.

Taylor Lautner played the werewolf Jacob Black, who was Edward’s antagonist in winning the heart of Isabella Swan, the protagonist of the Twilight films.

On the short-video social network, Taylor Dome — Lautner’s fiancé — made a little joke about fate. In a trend where you show who your childhood/teen crush was, the nurse showed that her crush was none other, none other than Robert Pattinson, the vampire interpreter. However, fate took her to the character’s antagonist, Taylor Lautner. Check out the video below:

@taylorlautnersite And Taylor Lautner’s fiancee who had a crush on Robert Pattinson #taylorlautner #taydome #robertpattinson #twilight #twilightsaga ♬ original sound – Taylor Lautner Brasil

Many users reported that it “zeroed the trend” because of the plot twist of the story. Other resentful fans confessed that they were always more fans of the wolf than the vampire throughout history. But what you can conclude within all this is that Taylor Dome certainly has a great sense of humorIs not it?