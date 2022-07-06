Tevez celebrates Vidal at Flamengo, but asks: ‘How will they pay?’

Flamengo should announce in the coming days the signing of Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal. The 35-year-old arrives to sign an 18-month contract with Rubro-Negro, News of the signing of the former Inter Milan player caused a stir in Brazil and Argentina.

Before agreeing with Flamengo, Vidal had almost everything right to play for Boca Junior. The turnaround led Argentine commentators to criticize the performance of Flamengo, which is characterized as a predator in the South American market.

Read More: Flamengo was only eliminated once after winning the 1st game of the Libertadores round of 16

A Boca Juniors idol and Vidal’s teammate at Juventus, Carlito Tevez got into the game and talked about the deal. He praised the Chilean and Flamengo, but made a reservation. In an interview with TYC Sports, Tevez said: “If he hits Flamengo, he’s a phenomenon. Vidal is a player for any club. He’s a big one. You know the past.”

After praising, Tevez raised doubts about how Flamengo will pay the Chilean: “I know that for Argentine football to bring a player with these characteristics is very difficult. How is the dollar today, how do you get paid?”

Flamengo will pay R$20 million to Vidal

Flamengo agreed to hire Vidal without having to pay Inter Milan, the Chilean’s last team. The club will exercise a clause that ends Vidal’s contract one year before it expires. For the player, between wages and gloves, Rubro-Negro will pay around R$ 20 million.

Follow Ivan Trindade on twitter.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.