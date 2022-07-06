The 10 best series released in 2022 – so far

Month after month, a crop of series with thematic diversity and an increasing cinematographic accuracy arrive on the screens. And there’s no shortage of options — by the way, there is really no time to absorb all this content. With that in mind, VEJA has selected ten of the best series launched in 2022 so far, which are worth the marathon on the couch at home:

Severance (Rupture) (Apple TV+)

Dystopias almost always yield good cultural productions. In Severance, the context is not the usual catastrophic future on a global scale — but his tech dystopia is just as terrifying as. In the Apple TV+ series directed by Ben Stiller, employees of a company face a surgical procedure to separate memories from their personal and professional lives, keeping corporate secrets under lock and key. Marked by suspense and acid humor, the series could easily claim the title of best of the semester.

Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

One of the most anticipated endings of the year, the sixth season of Peaky Blinders arrived on Netflix in June, delivering a well-deserved closure to the Shelby family. The series portrays how Thomas Shelby went from mobster to parliamentarian, in the period between 1919 and 1934. The final season of the drama explores the political climate that culminated in the rise of fascism in Europe and how, after so many losses resulting from crimes, Shelby wants to do the same. well — in your own way. For those who still haven’t given this family’s heady story a chance, the full marathon is worth it.

Stranger Things (Netflix)

There’s been no talk of anything else since one of Netflix’s biggest phenomena returned to the screens. From theories for the next phase to veteran Kate Bush’s return to the music charts, Stranger Things lives up to the buzz: combining friendship, adventure and nostalgia, it’s the perfect recipe to win over a loyal audience of different age groups. Its fourth season stands out for exploring the growing pains of its characters as they battle monsters both personal and real. One of the cultural landmarks of the year, the series is a spooky and delicious pastime.

Pam & Tommy (Star+)

Scandals based on true stories appear to be among the most cherished topics by show writers in 2022. Pam & Tommy tells how Pamela Anderson, star of the series Baywatch, and Tommy Lee, drummer for the band Mötley Crüe, fell in love quickly and intensely — and how a disagreement between the musician and a contractor resulted in the release of a sextape online. Biting, the miniseries portrays the discovery, in the late 1990s, of the uncontrollable power of the internet, and how sexism fell on Anderson, changing her life without her being able to control her own narrative.

heartstopper (Netflix)

light and captivating, heartstopper is the definition of butterflies in the stomach. Netflix’s teen series, based on a graphic novel eponymous, won the hearts of viewers of different ages by following the blossoming of love between Nick and Charlie. The narrative strays from the usual stereotype of LGBTQIA+ narratives in which there is a lot of drama and suffering. Here, the happy ending is possible for everyone. A pleasant surprise is also the participation of the fantastic Olivia Colman as Nick’s mother, who lovingly supports her son’s path of self-discovery.

euphoria (HBO)

Another highly anticipated return was the second season of euphoria . The HBO drama further delved into its characteristic and thorny teenage themes, such as drugs, mental illness and sexuality, without losing the sharp visual representation, graphic, but aesthetically appealing. The sequel also allowed that, in addition to the award-winning Zendaya, other talents to shine, as was the case with Sydney Sweeney, who yielded an astute performance by young Cassie Howard — and, to boot, many memes.

pachinko (Apple TV+)

Exemplary representative of a genre that is gaining more and more space in world entertainment — dramas, oriental telenovelas —, pachinko stands out for its touching narrative and beautiful photography. Adapted from Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel of the same name, the series follows the lives of three generations of the same family, spanning from early Japanese occupation Korea to the rich and volatile Japan of 1989, and addresses deep social dilemmas in its narrative. It is the typical historical drama mixed with the personal setbacks of the characters, performed with mastery.

inventing Anna (Netflix)

One more representative of the set of productions about real scandals, inventing Anna is the portrait of a scheming scammer. Claiming to be a German heiress, Anna Delvey, with the real surname Sorokin, deceived the New York elite with admirable impudence. The miniseries is based in part on a profile published in 2018 on New York Magazine, and the narrative unfolds from the engaging investigation of journalist Vivian Kent. The absurdity still gets an extra spice when following Sorokin’s recent ventures, outside of fiction.

illuminated (Shining Girls) (Apple TV+)

Played by Elisabeth Moss, Kirby is a newspaper archivist and survivor of a brutal attack by a man. When the body of a woman is found with injuries similar to hers, the character teams up with journalist Dan Velazquez, played by Wagner Moura, to find the criminal responsible for her deep trauma. The obstacle, however, is that the killer is a time traveler. In miniseries format, illuminated is adapted from the novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes. A thriller about femicide allied to science fiction, terrifying for its proximity to reality.

We Own This City (HBO)

From the creators of the sublime The Wirethe HBO miniseries The city is ours narrates the real case of officers converted into a militia in Baltimore, in the United States. Inspired by the book of the same name by journalist Justin Fenton, the plot is divided between the investigation that triggered the case and revealing flashbacks of the actions of the group led by Sergeant Wayne Jenkins. The production is an excellent study of corruption in the police system, and it shows how noble intentions can give way to a fast-spreading “all-in-one” for power.