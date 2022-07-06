“The Diana Haircut”: How Lady Di’s Haircut Became a Timeless Style Reference | Hair

If you were alive, the Princess Diana would turn 61 this Friday (01.07). There are a number of elements, however, that make it never forgotten – or rather, for which it is remembered. In addition to her undeniable charisma, Lady Di it was also a style icon of its time, so striking that it became a timeless reference. In clothes, think about color blocking looks, sports combinations and even the “revenge dress”. Moving on to beauty, it would also be possible to name a number of favorites (hello, blue pencil on the waterline!), but perhaps hair is one of her main trademarks.

Proof of this is that he even got his name: “The Lady Diana Haircut” (or the “Lady Diana haircut”, in free translation). When she was younger, around 19, she started with her locks in long layers, all around her face, always brushed a la Farrah Fawcett, only fresher. Then, in the 80s, he varied in volume and slightly blonde tones, and took the opportunity to use many accessories – from barrettes to diamond headbands, of course. In the early 90s, she radicalized (by the standards of the period-royal-public-figure-aristocrat) and changed the cut that accompanied her for so long.

It was around the time that she met hairstylist Sam McKnight at a photo shoot. When she asked him what she could do, she was told, “I would just cut it all off and start over.” Lady Di consented and got a short right there. It was a change of look, yes, but also a milestone that accompanied the course of life itself. in the documentary “Diana In Her Own Words”, which features a series of interviews recorded by the princess herself, she assumes the relationship. “I think last summer, when Sam cut my hair, he missed something very different,” she said.

So emblematic, it became a challenge even for cinema. Imagine the task of reproducing not only the cut, but the way it was modeled and how it behaved from the most diverse angles — always properly photographed. That was the mission of makeup artist and hairdresser Wakana Yoshihara, responsible for characterizing Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer”who used two wigs developed in partnership with wigmaker Samuel James.

In an interview with the magazine InStyle, Wakana said that each wig cost six thousand dollars, around 33 thousand reais. The characterist further reported that she opted for quality over quantity, creating one wig for the classic, modeled royal hairstyle, and another for a straighter, smoother style. The making process took about six weeks due to the various touches needed to get them perfect.

Several styling products were also needed. Yoshihara reveals that he used Surf Foam Blow Dry spray, Bumble and Bumble, to add texture to the locks. To keep the wig’s hair nourished, she resorted to Oribe’s Gold Lust Hair Oil. “I used the oil often to keep the shine, because the look has to be very stable, but with hydrated locks”, he argued. Between takes, Ouai’s Wave spray was applied whenever the texture needed a refresh.

No wonder, a quick Google search still returns quite recent results that bring together images of the princess in their #hairmoments for those who, until today, want to reproduce the iconic layers and join the millions of women who have already mirrored themselves, at some point, in Diana.

Next, remember the timeline and transformations that the “The Lady Diana Haircut” passed on:

