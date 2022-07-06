The first photographs of the recordings of “Fast X” in Viseu have already been revealed – NiT

Filming took place this Wednesday, June 29, in Castro Daire. This Thursday, the A24 welcomes the team again.

The recordings of the new movie in the “Furious Speed” saga have already started, and they had several locations in Viseu as the main stage. On the first day of filming, the cast and crew were in Castro Daire, where they filmed some rehearsal scenes in the tunnel and on the A24.

Some photos have already been revealed, where we can see several cars – all of them with a more vintage style – and many of the members of the production. In the images, it is not possible, however, to see the actors, such as Vin Diesel or Daniela Melchior, debuting in the “Fast and Furious” universe.

In the first photographs we see a 1970 Dodge Charger — one of the most iconic cars in the saga — being tested by a Vin Diesel stunt double. The actor plays Dominic Toretto, who often drives that same car.

Traffic on the highway was cut during the recordings, and the same will happen this Thursday, June 30, from 6 am to 10 pm, between junction 11 and 12, which connect Peso da Régua to Nogueira, in Vila Real.

When it was announced that “Fast X” would be filmed in the Viseu area, several memes appeared on social media, stating that the film would all be filmed in roundabouts. They were nothing more than jokes, as that will not happen — the scenes will be recorded on the A24, in a flat and straight section.

“Fast X” is expected to hit theaters in May 2023. Plot details have not yet been released. The cast includes names like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

Click on the gallery to see the first images of the recordings that took place this Wednesday, June 29th.

see gallery

“>

They have a more vintage style. Photography by Radio Douro Nacional – Lamego