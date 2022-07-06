NOS Audiovisuais and Central Comics offer 5+5 double invitations to the preview sessions of “The Gray Man – The Hidden Agent“, the fantastic action film that opposes Ryan Gosling The Chris Evanson Wednesday, July 13, in Cinemas NOS Colombo and Cinemas NOS NorteShopping.



“The Gray Man–The Hidden Agent” çtells the story of former CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), talso known as the Sierra Six. Taken from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his mentor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry had the function of spreading the death with the approval of the North American agency. However, in a twist of fate, Six has now become the target, pursued around the world by Lloyd Hansen. (Chris Evans), a former colleague of the CIA who does not look to the means to neutralize him. Fortunately, Six has the precious help of agent Dani Miranda. (Anna de Armas).

Ryan Gosling is “The Gray Man” and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in this thriller produced by Netflix and AGBO, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and featuring Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick , Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

Based on the novel”The Gray Man” by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi are producing, and Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff are executive producing. Haley, Zack Roth and Palak Patel.





REQUIREMENTS:

1 – The answer arrives by July 11 at 18:00.

3 – Fill in the form correctly.

Sessions:

Wednesday, July 13, 9:30 pm

Lisbon: NOS Colombo Cinemas

Matosinhos: Cinemas NOS NorteShopping



The Gray Man – The Hidden Agent July 14th in Cinemas

Invitations will be available at the cinema to be picked up, and should, whenever possible, do so no later than 2 hours before the start of the film.

Only one winning entry per person and per competition will be accepted. When collecting the invitation, it will be mandatory to present the identification document of the winner. Invitations will not be delivered upon presentation of the winner’s personal identification by other people, nor copies of said documents.

All winners will be notified by email. Please keep an eye on your mailbox. We would like to thank those who participate to be as certain as possible that they will be able to be present at the screening of the film. Don’t forget that those who won’t take the place of those who wanted to go! Winners will be drawn from among the correct answers that meet all the requirements, through the website randomizer.com. Central Comics is not responsible if the room is full, and there are still people with an invitation to enter. In this sense, we always advise you to enter at least 15 minutes before