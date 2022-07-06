The King Woman | Viola Davis becomes a warrior in the first trailer for the epic

Admin 11 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

THE Sony Pictures released the first trailer for “The King Woman“, an action epic starring and produced by Viola Davis.

Check it out below:

The King Woman is a memorable story of Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, with skills and strength unlike anything ever seen. Inspired by real events, The King Woman follows the thrilling epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winning actress Viola Davis) as she trains a new generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth the fight.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and the list has Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega.

“A Mulher Rei” is scheduled to open in Brazilian cinemas on September 22.

Read too: Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez | Documentary series gets official trailer

Already know our channel YouTube? There’s video almost every day. if inscribe! Check out our latest video:

Take the opportunity to follow us on social media: Facebook, twitter, Instagram, Youtube and also in Google News.

Want to receive news straight to your cell phone? Join our g

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Natalie Portman is the great heroine of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

photo: reproduction It was without quite understanding why fans discovered, in “Thor: Ragnarok”, that the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved