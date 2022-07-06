The Pope announces that he will appoint two women in the Dicastery for Bishops

In an interview with the Reuters news agency, Francis talks about the valorization of women in the Roman Curia and explains that for the first time two women will work in the Dicastery that helps the Pontiff in the choice of diocesan pastors.

In the interview with Phil Pullella of Reuters, Francis spoke about the appointments of bishops in the People’s Republic of China

In the interview with the Reuters news agency, conducted by Phil Pullella, Pope Francis revealed that he is about to appoint two women in the Dicastery for Bishops, who will therefore be involved in the process of electing new diocesan pastors. The Pontiff responded to a question about the presence of women in the Vatican, regarding what the new apostolic Constitution “Praedicate Evangelium” establishes, which reforms the Curia, and about which dicasteries could be entrusted to a layperson in the future.

"I am open for the opportunity to be given. Now the Governorate has a vice-governor… Now, in the Congregation for Bishops, in the commission to elect bishops, two women will go there for the first time. manner." Francis then added that for the future he sees the possibility that lay people will be appointed to direct dicasteries such as the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life, the Dicasteries for Culture and Education, or the Library, which it is almost a dicastery.









Reuters interview with Francis, who said he "respected" the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on abortion and reiterated his condemnation of terminating a pregnancy

Subsequently, Pope Francis recalled that last year, for the first time, he appointed a woman to the number two position of the Governorate of Vatican City, Sister Raffaella Petrini. In addition, Francis appointed Sister Nathalie Becquart, French religious of the Xavierian Missionary Sisters, undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, and Sister Alessandra Smerilli, of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, number two of the Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development.

Among the lay women who already hold high-level positions in the Vatican are Barbara Jatta, the first director of the Vatican Museums, Nataša Govekar, director of the Theological-Pastoral Directorate of the Dicastery for Communication, and Cristiane Murray, deputy director of the Press Office. Vatican. And in January 2020, a woman was appointed for the first time undersecretary of the Section of the Secretariat of State for Relations with States and International Organizations, Francesca di Giovanni, responsible for the multilateral sector. All were appointed by the current Pontiff.

Last month, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, joked that with the promulgation of the new Constitution on the Curia, he could be the last cleric to lead this Dicastery.