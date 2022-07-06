The technology present in institutions is a determining factor in choosing

have access to application yours Bank to be able to check balance, make Pix or even use digital card and other services, it needs to be something easy and safe. These are the essential factors for more than 70% of Brazilians when making their decision when choosing a financial institution, according to studies by Diebold Nixdorf, a company that offers technology to banks, and also by the consultancy NilsenIQ.

A survey that was released for the first time brought an analysis carried out in 13 countries, including Brazil, in which more than 13,000 participating people were separated into five digital profiles, so that it was possible to better understand what consumers expect from a financial institution and how could he have his interaction made with her. These data were collected in 2021 and presented on the Intersect in 2022,

What we see in common in all cases is the technology present in all bank processes, but how this process actually happens is a variant.

According to the research, we separate the digital profiles in Brazil:

Simplistic (43%)

Realists (30%)

Traditionalists (13%)

Explorers (7%)

Freelancers (7%)

For consumers to understand which profile best fits their needs, it may be useful to seek to understand how the support and service level that the financial institution offers works.

“In a world that is increasingly driven by technology, these motivations influence technology preferences and determine which solutions are best suited to creating a positive financial experience,” the study reads.