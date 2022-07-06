career break

While promoting and presenting the film ‘Lost City’ around the world, Sandra Bullock surprised everyone by announcing that she would be taking a break from work for a few months.



“I just want to be with my kids”

It was in March 2022, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when she confirmed: “Now I just want to be with my kids and my family, 24 hours a day, and that means I’m going to take a break.”



Three decades on the job

Sandra Bullock’s decision contains a clinical psychological condition that is increasingly common in all types of workers: Burnout Syndrome. In the image, we can see the actress alongside Matthew McConaughey in ‘A Time to Kill’ (1996).



Burnout syndrome

The disease is also known as Burnout Syndrome. It is a condition that is associated with high levels of stress in daily work.



“Unable to make healthy decisions”

In the case of Sandra Bullock, the actress acknowledged being “exhausted and tired” to the point of “not being able to make healthy and intelligent decisions”. Before reaching the breakdown, she chose to stop.



do not abandon

Although he says it’s not a final goodbye, he doesn’t set a date for his return. “If I decide to retire, I will make this announcement,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.



a common disease

In addition to Sandra Bullock and several other celebrities, millions of anonymous people also suffer from Burnout Syndrome.



Recognized by WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes that the disease is already a trigger for numerous occupational health problems.

Photo: Unsplash – National Cancer Institute



Included in ICD-11

In fact, Burnout Syndrome is included in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11).

Photo: Unsplash – Sigmund



Mental and physical block

This syndrome condemns the body and mind of the affected people to a level of stress well above the recommended.

Photo: Unsplash – Danny G.



It is necessary to know the syndrome

To better understand what ‘Burnout’ is, it is useful to know what its symptoms are, how it is diagnosed and what treatments are available to alleviate it.

Photo: Unsplash – Annie Spratt



Symptoms

There are three main symptoms: emotional exhaustion (extreme fatigue), depersonalization (change in attitude and personality), and poor performance (failure to complete the most basic tasks at work).

Photo: Unsplash – NRD



More consequences

However, this disease can also generate low self-esteem, a permanent state of nervousness, lack of concentration, headaches, tachycardia, insomnia and impatience or poor communication, according to the specialized website CuidatePlus.

Photo: Unsplash – Ben Blennerhassett



affect the environment

Maintaining this level of stress without seeking a solution results in negativity that ends up splashing the family, work and sentimental environment. This creates a vicious circle from which it is difficult to get out.

Photo: Unsplash – Elisa Ventur



Diagnosis

The diagnosis of Burnout Syndrome must come from a psychologist or psychiatrist, who will be the one who will determine whether the condition presented by the patient is due to stress at work or another reason.

Photo: Unsplash – Sigmund



Mental health

Fortunately, in recent times, the taboo of seeking out mental health professionals has been lifted.

Photo: Unsplash – Sigmund



Four levels of ‘Burnout’

Based on the instruments that the psychologist and psychiatrist have, in addition to some very specific questions, it will be determined which of the four levels of the disease the patient has.

Photo: Unsplash – Julia Taubitz



very dangerous disease

Burnout Syndrome can be: Mild (mild exhaustion, not wanting to do anything), Moderate (negativity leads to suspicion from everyone around you), Severe (substance use and clouded relationships) and Extreme (negative thoughts that contemplate taking away the own life).

Photo: Unsplash – Hernán Sánchez



need for treatment

Yes, the severity of Burnout Syndrome reaches these extremes and hence the importance of consulting a professional to treat it, even in a mild state.

Photo: Unsplash – Claudia Wolff



Treatment

Unfortunately, not all workers are able to afford an indefinite break from work and dedicate themselves to their recovery.

Photo: Unsplash – Nik Shuliahin



Slow but complete recovery (in many cases)

In the case of the majority of those affected, everything goes through a psychological treatment that defines the guidelines to follow for a slow recovery, but that becomes total in most cases.

Photo: Unsplash – Taylor Deas Melesh



Many paths to treatment

Among the measures that patients should adopt are self-knowledge, changes in the work environment (if possible), adoption of healthy habits, and the use of antidepressants under medical supervision.

Photo: Unsplash – Kulli Kittus



cognitive behavioral psychotherapy

All combined with cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy that will serve as a guide for the patient to find the path to recovery.

Photo: Pexels – Cottonbro



