Thor 4 | Taika Waititi reveals gaffe with Natalie Portman on set

Taika Waititi revealed an awkward moment he had with the actress Natalie Portman on the set of your movie Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the filmmaker said he forgot that his star had participated in the saga. Star Wars.

“One day on set, Natalie asked me what my next project would be. I said, ‘I’m trying to do this Star Wars project. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?’ And she said, ‘I’ve done movies. from Star Wars’. I had completely forgotten about those“, teased Taika.

Portman played Queen Padmé Amidala in the prequel tilogy of Star Warsending its involvement with the franchise after the release of Revenge of the Sith (2005). The character is a powerful senator of the Republic, Anakin’s romantic interest (Hayden Christensen), and mother of Luke and Leia.



Waititi, on the other hand, tried to emphasize, in recent interviews, that his Star Wars is not yet guaranteed on the agenda of the Disney/Lucasfilm. If the script is approved, however, the production could hit theaters at the end of 2023.

This would be the return of Star Wars to theaters after a break that has lasted since the release of The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Since then, the saga has focused on TV, where it launched projects such as The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

