Trace Trends, about Afro culture, premieres new season – 06/07/2022 – Illustrated

Ad Junior, Alberto Pereira Jr., Babu Santana, João Luiz Pedrosa, Kenya Sade and Xan Ravelli command the attraction, which, in its second season on the channel and platform, adopts the docu-reality format.

Brazilians of African origin from north to south of the country, famous or not, will tell their stories and show innovative projects. There are still pictures of humor, music, current affairs and fashion.

Multishow, 11:30 pm, and Globoplay, free

The clowns

One of Federico Fellini’s less popular films is this mix of documentary and fantasy released in 1970, in which the great filmmaker expresses his love for the circus.

mubi, free

Spencer

Directed by Chilean Pablo Larraín, from “Neruda” and “Jackie”, this film follows Princess Diana during a Christmas holiday, when she decides to break the rules of British royalty. Kristen Stewart was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.

Amazon Prime Video, 12 years old

Hello, Goodbye and Everything

In this platform-exclusive romantic comedy, a young couple decides to break up with each other, as each is going to study at a different college. But the last meeting doesn’t go as planned.

Netflix, 14 years old

The Law of Laughter: Bizarre Crimes

Each of the 13 episodes of this series recreates, in a comic key, a real crime that, so bizarre, went viral on the internet. Finalist for the 2019 Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix in the best series category.

#CulturaEmCasa, free

Black Women in Audiovisual

Nine short films made by black filmmakers, selected by Renata Martins, are available on the platform. Among them, “Sample”, by Ana Julia Travia, and “Carne”, by Mariana Jaspe.

SescTV, free

Girl Scout Cookies Challenge

In this cooking competition, bakers must create cakes and desserts using cookies sold door-to-door by Girl Scouts, an American tradition.

Food Network, 9:15 pm, free ​