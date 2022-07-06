Tragedy of Sarriá, 40 years old. I was there. And I cried – 07/05/2022

It was my second World Cup. The first had been in Argentina four years earlier – the one where coach Cláudio Coutinho said we were the “moral champions”. In ’78, I had barely started my career at Jornal do Brasil and I didn’t cover our selection in Mar del Plata. I was assigned to the Rosário headquarters, where I accompanied the team led by the charismatic “Flaco” César Menotti, who ended up winning the title, against Holland, after that famous 6-0 game against Peru.

In 82, I was no longer a rookie. He worked at Globo and, a year earlier, had covered all of Flamengo’s victorious Libertadores campaign and the title of the Interclub World Cup in Japan. He had also accompanied Telê’s selection in the qualifying matches and on a glorious tour of Europe, in 1981, when Brazil inevitably beat England, France and Germany in their domains. How not to arrive optimistic in Spain?

Telê’s team was a treat for the eyes. In each collective, a talent and art show. And every training ended in a collective. Telê did not give much importance to tactical training. He trained fundamentals (an obsession of his) and then wanted the ball rolling all over the field when, whistle in his mouth, he accompanied starters and reserves, charging, guiding and praising.

Much is said about the magic square, formed by Cerezo, Falcão, Sócrates and Zico, but in that team there was plenty of talent in practically every position. Leandro, Oscar, Luisinho, Júnior… The only one who didn’t call the ball my favorite was striker Serginho. That he had a crack in the reserve: Bald who was seriously injured, in a collective in Mairena del Alcor, a few days before the premiere, and ended up cut. Roberto Dinamite was called to take his place, but he was never used.

It is true that the debut in Seville, against the Soviet Union, was worrying. Spanish referee Augusto Lamo Castillo (who had been to Brazil a year earlier and, accompanied by CBF director Mozart Di Giorgio, had enjoyed caipirinhas and mulatas from Plataforma, at the time, the most famous steakhouse and concert hall in the Rio) ignored two scandalous penalties by Luisinho (the following day, the prestigious newspaper El País called the referee a national shame) and Valdir Peres swallowed a monumental chicken, greeted by the crowd at the Sánchez Pizjuán not with the traditional shout of a goal, but with a resounding “ooooohhhh”.

The goals of Sócrates and Éder, in the second half, however, ensured the epic comeback and from then on, the Brazilian team took off, with routs over Scotland and New Zealand and an authentic football recital against Argentina, champion of 78, then reinforced by none other than the young Diego Armando Maradona, in great shape.

For all that, the confidence was enormous, when the game against the Italians, who had made a mediocre first phase, without winning a single game – draws with Peru, Poland and Cameroon – and won the Argentines by 2 to 1, in a result considered authentic zebra. Detail: the tie was enough to classify the team of Telê.

At five minutes, however, Paolo Rossi’s first goal made us all look at each other in disbelief in the press box. Sócrates equalized, in a beautiful move combined with Zico, but “Il bambino d’oro” scored again, still in the first half and, after the break, gave us the fatal blow, six minutes after Falcão equalized, with a goal, which deserved have been the classification. There was also Oscar’s header, at the very end, defended by Zoff, on top of the line and from there what was a beautiful dream became a terrible nightmare.

I remember the blows on the back, delivered by the Spanish police, while we were interviewing the players, in a kind of Polish corridor, between the exit of the locker room and the entrance of the national team bus (in those days, there was no mixed zone), of the almost being run over by Sandra, Zico’s wife, with her children, trying to get to where her husband was and, finally, the very competitive interview with a devastated Telê Santana, but given a standing ovation by the entire foreign press.

I also remember arriving at our “newsroom” in a room at the Hotel Sarriá and the desolate phone call I made to our editor Cláudio Mello e Sousa, at Globo’s headquarters in Rio. “Calm down,” he told me. “We have plenty of time and we are going to make a historic edition, at the height of this tragedy”, he advised me.

That’s when Sérgio Cabral (the father) and Carlos Leonam, columnists for Globo, arrived together. With a bottle of whiskey in his hands, Cabral put it down hard on one of the tables, shouting: “The inspiration has arrived!” And we all had a drink and then we sat down at the typewriters to produce the many stories that made up the next day’s edition of the paper.

When work was over, some went straight to their rooms (we were all staying at the same hotel), others went out to dinner and, without appetite, I preferred to head to the elegant bar behind reception. It was packed and, when I got there, I was welcomed with open arms by my great Mexican friend Ramon Marques, a journalist who was also my companion at the ’78 World Cup, in Rosário, and in Spain, like me, he covered Brazil for his newspaper.

To my surprise, he hugged me and began to sob, crying uncontrollably. Like many of the foreigners who followed that Cup, he was a passionate fan of the selection of Telê, Zico, Sócrates, Falcão, Cerezo, Júnior, Leandro, etc.

– The World Cup lost its fun, “Hermano”. It’s over for me today – he told me, holding me by the shoulders.

And then I was the one who broke down in painful tears. I had never cried about football until then. And I never cried again. But the defeat of that magic team still hurts the soul to this day. Even 40 years later…

No wonder, Brazil in 82, like Holland in 74, are even more celebrated by football lovers than some teams that won the Cup. Anyone who saw and lived those times understands why.