Transfer from Borja to River Plate does not happen and Palmeiras is communicated

The economic crisis in Argentina affected the transfer of Borja, formerpalm trees, for River Plate. Owner of 50% of the player’s rights, Verdão was warned that the deal will not happen at the moment. The club expected to pocket an important amount, corresponding to half of the total value of the negotiation.

according to Olé diary, River Plate would pay around R$34 million to count on the striker. With that, Verdão would have R$ 14 million. in contact with Sports Gazettethe club confirmed that it had been notified of the business interruption.

The transfer was taken for granted in recent weeks, but everything changed after the Argentine Central Bank announced economic measures that directly impact the performance of clubs in the transfer window. The main one is the interruption of the sale of dollars in the official exchange, barring the exit of the American currency from the country.

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarin, River Plate had already deposited 195 million Argentine pesos in its account, which would be used to pay the first installment to Junior Barranquilla. This amount is equivalent to 1.5 million dollars, based on the official quotation (126 Argentine pesos).

However, with the new measure, the alternative for River to keep the business would be to resort to the so-called MEP dollar. In this exchange, however, the quotation jumped to 272 pesos. As a result, the value of the first installment to be paid would be raised to 408 million pesos. In this way, the Argentine club would have to pay more than double what it planned for the transaction.

Value is not the only stumbling block for the business. To acquire the MEP dollar, the club needs to buy a title or an amount of pesos and then sell it in dollars. However, this sale can only be completed 24 hours after the purchase. During this period, there is still a risk that the value will skyrocket even further.

The negotiation had four interested parties and dragged on until the values ​​pleased everyone. Borja even said goodbye to his teammates from the Colombian club. With the hurdle of negotiation, he continues at Junior Barranquilla and presents himself again to perform the final stretch of the pre-season.

River Plate hoped to count on the striker for the next stages of the Copa Libertadores and also in the fight for the Argentine Championship. The dream of having Luís Suárez must also be frustrated, since the contract with star athletes like him usually has salaries stipulated in dollars.

