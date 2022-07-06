Ukraine estimates post-war reconstruction at $750 billion

According to Kiev, part of the money to rebuild the country should come from frozen assets of oligarchs and the Russian state. EU commits to “Marshall Plan” for country invaded by Russia. Ukraine’s government proposes to finance part of the country’s reconstruction after the war with Russian money. According to Kiev estimates, at least 750 billion dollars will be needed.







Several Ukrainian cities had their entire infrastructure destroyed. Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The figure was revealed this Monday (04/07) by the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Schmyhal, at the 1st Ukraine Recovery Conference, held in Lugano, Switzerland. At the event, which runs until this Tuesday, delegations from nearly 40 countries and representatives of 14 international organizations discuss a kind of “Marshall Plan for Ukraine”. The conference should be marked by a common declaration that should set out the priorities, method, and principles of this recovery project.

According to Schmyhal, to finance part of the reconstruction of Ukraine, assets of oligarchs and the Russian state frozen abroad, worth an estimated 300 to 500 billion dollars, should be used.

However, legal experts warn of the difficulty in confiscating and using these frozen assets, drawing attention to the possible need for trials before international courts.

According to Kiev’s estimates, in the Russian war of aggression, nearly 100 billion euros of direct damage has been done to Ukraine’s infrastructure so far.

Zelensky appeals to democratic countries

During the event in Lugano, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on democratic countries to join the plan. “The reconstruction of Ukraine is a common task for the entire democratic world,” he said, addressing conference participants by video.

Zelensky considered that participation in the reconstruction plan will constitute the “most important contribution to world peace” and will be marked on Ukrainian territory. “Among other things, it will create millions of new connections in the democratic world, in Europe, between our countries. Every city, every community, every industry to be rebuilt will have historical evidence of who helped in this,” Zelenski said, according to the Ukrainian agency. Ukrinform.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine is not just an attempt to take our lands and destroy state institutions, to break our independence. It is a clash of worldview. The anti-democratic and anti-European system built in Russia is trying to prove that it is supposed to stronger than all of us: Ukraine, Europe and the democratic world.”

The Ukrainian leader thanked Denmark, which offered to rebuild Mykolaiv (in the southeast), and the United Kingdom, for the interest shown in the reconstruction of the Kiev region. “I also invite all countries of the civilized world and ambitious companies to join our efforts,” he appealed.

The head of state also thanked the European Commission for creating a special platform for the reconstruction of Ukraine and defended that the needs and feelings of Ukrainians must come first.

The project, according to him, must have as key principles safety, technological efficiency, compliance with environmental regulations, the use of green technologies, focus on the interests of communities and transparency in the planning and use of funds.

Zelensky advocated the “maximum rooting” of the reconstruction project in Ukraine’s real economic life so that the results are lasting. He added that the plan is also aimed at the “institutional development” of the country.

EU will have platform

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, considered that the reconstruction of Ukraine should result in a better country than the one that existed before the war started by Russia on February 24.

“We know that your struggle [dos ucranianos] it is also our struggle and that is why we are helping Ukraine to win this war. We also have to ensure that Ukraine wins peace.” The leader explained that the European Union platform will be used to map investment needs, coordinate actions and channel resources.

“Since the start of the war, the EU has mobilized around €6.2 billion in financial support,” Von der Leyen said. “And more will come. We will substantially engage in mid- and long-term reconstruction.”

The platform will bring together countries, institutions, the private sector and civil society. It will also include international organizations such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank.

“Through the reconstruction platform, the European Commission can offer its extensive experience in the execution of programs that combine reform and investment,” said the German policy. “Furthermore, we have been working closely with Ukraine for a long time. And this work will only intensify now that Ukraine has formally become a candidate to join the EU.”

According to Von der Leyen, Europe has a special responsibility and strategic interest in standing by Ukraine’s side: “The Kremlin’s objective is the military, political and economic destruction of Ukraine. They want to undermine Ukraine’s very existence as a state. and we’re not going to let that happen.”

le/av (Lusa, DW, ots)