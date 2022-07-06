Veiga trains, Abel ‘predicts’ a sequence and changes Palmeiras’ starting lineup for Libertadores

After suffering a bitter defeat in the last match by 2-0 against Athletico Paranaense last Saturday (2), at Allianz Parque, in a match valid for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras turned their attention to Libertadores. Leader of the national competition despite the negative result, alviverde also has an advantage of three goals scored in the first leg of the continental.

The victory against Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, away from home, by 3 to 0 last week, the team led by Abel Ferreira returns to face the Paraguayans, this time in São Paulo, this Wednesday (6), for the game back from the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The match will be at 19:15 at Allianz Parque, and the Palmeirense coach should change the starting lineup for the duel that is worth a spot in the quarterfinals.

With the participation of all the holders, the Portuguese commanded a tactical training this Tuesday (5) and had the return of the right-back Marcos Rocha, who was preserved against Athletico and is now available to the coaching staff. Meanwhile, midfielder Raphael Veiga, recently absent from the team, also trained normally, but should not start playing the match against Cerro.

Foreseeing the sequence of games in the next few days, in which Palmeiras will have six more games until the end of the month, Abel Ferreira tends to change the starting lineup for the Libertadores match. With that, the possible lineup for this Wednesday’s game includes: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Wesley and Rafael Navarro.