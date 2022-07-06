Viola Davis fights for her people in the trailer for “The Woman King”; watch

The movie “The Woman King” won its first trailer released by Sony Pictures this Wednesday, and shows Viola Davis leading an army of women in the fight for freedom in Africa.

In “The King Woman”, Davis plays Nanisca, the general of an army of women from the African Kingdom of Dahomey, between the 18th and 19th centuries, who alongside the young warrior Nawi, played by Thuso Mbedu, fights against rival tribes and French troops, who threaten the honor and freedom of their people.

Watch the subtitled trailer below:

In addition to Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, another big star is present in the trailer. The song we hear in the video is “My Power”, by singer Beyoncé, a song inspired by the 2019 remake of “The Lion King”.

The film is based on a warrior group that actually existed, and is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. In addition to Davis and Mbedu, the cast includes the likes of Lashana Lynch, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, John Boyega, Jayme Lawson, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Masali Baduza.

“The King Woman” hits US theaters on September 16. In Brazil, the film still does not have a confirmed release date.

