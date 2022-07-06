Viola Davis plays an Amazon warrior in the epic trailer for “The Woman King”

Sony Pictures has released the subtitled trailer for “The Woman King”, an epic action film in which Viola Davis (“The Suicide Squad”) plays the leader of a royal army of Amazons in the 19th century.

The preview shows scenes of training and combat of this army against invaders with superior weapons.

Davis’ character is Nanisca, a general of a female military unit, whose warriors were actually called Amazons. For two centuries, they defended the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful African nations of the modern era, against French colonists and neighboring tribes who tried to invade the country, enslave its people and destroy everything they stood for.

The Amazon of Daomé are the inspiration of the warriors Dora Milaje, seen in the comics and movies of the “Black Panther”.

Another curiosity of Dahomey is that the country was the first to recognize the independence of Brazil, in 1822, sending diplomatic representatives to the imperial court of Dom Pedro I. Unfortunately, the African kingdom ended up conquered by the French in the early 1900s, Century as a colony, before resuming its independence and turning the current Benin republic.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Babethewood (“The Old Guard”) and will focus on Nanisca’s relationship and an ambitious warrior, Nawi (Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad”), while fighting side to the forces colonial.

The cast also highlights Lashana Lynch (“007 – No Time to Die”), singer Angélique Kidjo (“Christmas Arrangement”), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (“After”) and John Boyega (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”). like the king of Dahomey.

Filmed in South Africa, the production will debut on September 22 in Brazil, a week after its release in the US.