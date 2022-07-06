Viola Davis shines as an African warrior in the SPECTACULAR trailer for ‘The Woman King’

THE Sony Pictures released the first amazing trailer for ‘The King Woman’ (The Woman King), historical epic starring the Oscar winners Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o.

The film will be released in theaters on September 16, 2022in time for the awards season.

Check it out, along with the promotional images:

Enjoy watching:





directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (‘The Old Guard’) and overseen by TriStar Picturesthe story is inspired by real events that took place in the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful on the African continent, between the 18th and 19th centuries, and will show Nanisca (Davis), who is the general of a female military army, and her daughter, Nawi (Nyong’o), who fight together against the French who enslaved and tried to destroy their village.

Davis, Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello enter as producers.

Davis took home the Oscar for his incredible performance in the drama ‘A Boundary Between Us’in addition to having been indicated twice by ‘Doubt’ and ‘Crossed Stories’. She was also the first black woman in history to win the Emmy for Best actressby the series ‘How to Get Away with Murder’.

Nyong’o, meanwhile, was also awarded an Oscar for her performance in ’12 years of slavery’. She also participated in the acclaimed superhero movie ‘Black Panther’in addition to having starred in the horror ‘We’in Jordan Peele. His other credits include the comedy ‘Little monsters’ and ‘Star Wars’.

Don’t forget to watch: