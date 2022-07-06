What if Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against Amber Heard was in Brazil?

The Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia has dealt with the responsibility of handling one of the most sensitive and televised cases of recent decades: the trial of the lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp in the face of Amber Heard. The jury’s verdict was unanimously in favor of Depp and all the details of the case are known. But what would happen if two Brazilian celebrities starred in the same situation?

First, we must understand the context of the crimes that permeate the case: Amber accused Johnny of practicing various types of violence in the domestic environment, such as aggression, psychological violence and abuse of various natures. In Brazil, since 2006, we have the Maria da Penha Law (Law 11.340/06), which deals with the most varied forms of domestic and family violence. The law does not create new crimes, but provides a different context for crimes that already exist such as threat, bodily harm and injury.

Thus, in Brazil, the individual who responds to charges similar to those of Heard can receive the corresponding penalties for each crime, only under the dictates of the Maria da Penha Law. In this way, the subject would be liable for the crime of threat, under the terms of article 147 of the Penal Code, and may receive a sentence of up to six months. He would also respond for bodily harm, which, as established in article 129 of the Penal Code, involves a penalty of up to 12 years in cases where it is followed by the death of the victim.

The Maria da Penha Law seeks to support specific victims in the context of these crimes: women and the criminal agent’s family. In addition, the law provides for the possibility of applying protective measures, providing greater support to the victim. Had Depp been in Brazil, he could have been arrested, forced to move away from home, or given other restrictive measures.

Second, as Depp and Heard’s case unfolded over the years, we realized that the actor would defend himself against the accusations in a simple and objective way: he would be the real victim, not just of abuse, but of defamation.

To better understand this topic, we must remember what the crime of defamation is: provided for in article 139, it is a crime against objective honor, in which the agent imputes to the victim a fact that is offensive to his reputation. The offensive fact – which is not a criminal fact – must necessarily come to the knowledge of third parties.

In the case under study, several offensive facts were, in fact, made known to third parties, through newspapers that had worldwide reach. In Brazil, the subject who practices defamation can respond with a penalty of up to one year of detention.

It is also relevant to say that some of Heard’s accusations classify Depp as the author of bodily harm. Therefore, as it is a criminal fact, a crime of bodily harm, Amber could respond in Brazil for the crime of slander, in the manner of article 138, and receive a sentence of up to two years of detention.

It is important to talk briefly about the competent court to judge the case. In Virginia, which has a Penal Code and Criminal Procedure that is absolutely different from the Brazilian one, the case was tried by a jury court. In Brazil, however, cases involving crimes such as libel, defamation and even bodily harm are judged by single judges. And which crimes go to the jury floor in Brazil? Intentional crimes against life and related crimes, namely: homicide, abortion, infanticide and instigating, inducing or aiding suicide.

Finally, we must emphasize the direct consequences of a media case like this. When Heard published the alleged cases of violence, the world automatically condemned Depp. His salary was reduced, he lost several roles and job opportunities. Cancellation campaigns boiled over on social media. All this before the due process to find out if Amber was right in her accusations.

In an audio used in the process, Amber herself says: “Tell the world that you, Johnny, were a victim! Nobody will believe it! I am the woman”. Currently, in Brazil, there is an understanding that, in cases like this, only the victim’s word is enough. It is up to the accused to try to produce evidence to defend himself. And so, there are those who do not question the victim’s word. However, we must not ignore the facts: false reports exist, but they are not the rule.

Johnny Depp questioned the alleged victim’s word, and the jury found her to be lying. The damages against Depp were incalculable and the jury ended up condemning Heard to the payment of 15 million dollars, but this amount probably does not match the consequences, suffering and anguish that someone goes through when being falsely accused.

Media and social condemnation is powerful and dangerous. Hence, discussions arise involving the need to “isolate” the jurors, so that they do not contaminate themselves with the unsubstantiated opinions of society and the media. Depp’s case is a real lesson against “early cancellation”.

Finally, we highlight a final consequence that can be extracted from the case: the delegitimization of causes and agendas due to false victims. Women are assaulted and raped daily in their homes. Countless Brazilians suffer at all times with racism, homophobia and other discrimination. These are serious causes and struggles, which gain strength every day and it couldn’t be different.

The Depp x Heard episode, however, weakens all the struggles of people who truly suffer and are victims. The case serves as a warning not only because of the consequences of the one who is falsely accused, but, above all, it shows that the causes will have one more challenge ahead: facing the false victims who delegitimize these very serious issues. The law is an ally in these confrontations and injustices, seeking justice, as Depp did.

Fabio Soler Fajolli is a university professor, specialist in Criminology at PUC-RS, Master in Criminal Law at PUC-SP and criminal lawyer at Pantaleão Sociedade de Advogados.