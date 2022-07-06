What time does Pantanal start today and chapter summary (6/7)

New chapter will have no changes and Globo’s programming will show movie after soap opera.

It is quite common for TV Globo that on Wednesdays there is a change in the schedule due to football matches and the soap opera Pantanal is usually one of the attractions affected by this. To check whether or not there is a game that will change today’s schedule (6/7), it’s good to know what time Pantanal starts and what comes next in the schedule. To get even more informed, how about also checking out the summary of the new chapter? In the next scenes of the 9 pm serial, Mariana will be worried because of Jove’s relationship with Juma and Zuleica will catch Tenório’s attention.

What time does Pantanal start today, Wednesday, July 6

Pantanal starts at 9:30 pm this Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The telenovela will not have a time change today, as no football matches will be shown this week. Thus, everything will be kept as usual, that is, the feuilleton starts after Jornal Nacional at the same time of the other days of the week and will have 1 hour and 5 minutes on the air.

It is good to remember that this is not the total time of the chapter, as there are commercial breaks during. Then, starting at 10:35 pm, the feuilleton will give way to today’s Special Cinema film. For those who already want to know what time Pantanal starts tomorrow (7) and in the next few days, there will be no change in schedule this week. The only difference is that it is common that on Saturdays, the feuilleton starts 5 minutes earlier than during weekdays.

To watch Pantanal without having to turn on the television is simple, you can access Globoplay’s “Now on TV” tab on the internet from any device, be it a cell phone, tablet, computer, among others. The option is free and displays the broadcaster’s real-time programming 24 hours a day. The only requirement is the creation of a register.

What will happen in today’s chapter (6)

The summary provided by TV Globo about the next steps of the soap opera shows that Zuleica will criticize Tenório for not treating his children the same way he treats Guta. Mariana will feel that Filó likes Jove’s distance from the farm and José Leôncio’s business and Jove will tell Juma that she would like to photograph Velho do Rio, to prove to her father that he is her grandfather.

Filó will feel Thaddeus’ greed to take Jove’s place. Zefa will be surprised at Alcides’ freedom in her employer’s house. José Lucas will reveal to Tadeu that he feels alone. Mariana will tell Irma that she doesn’t like Filó and Tadeu and will guarantee that she won’t let the boy take what belongs to Jove.

+ Will Juma leave the tapera? How the impasse with Jove ends

Full schedule of what time Pantanal starts during this week from July 4th to 9th, 2022:

Monday (04/07): soap opera starts at 21:30 and ends at 22:35

Tuesday (05/07): soap opera starts at 21:30 and ends at 22:35

Wednesday (06/07): soap opera starts at 21:30 and ends at 22:35

Thursday (07/07): soap opera starts at 21:30 and ends at 22:35

Friday (07/08): soap opera starts at 9:30 pm and ends at 10:35 pm

Saturday (09/07): soap opera starts at 21:25 and ends at 22:30

What’s the Globo movie today?

The film that will be shown at Globo’s Cinema Especial after what time Pantanal starts this Wednesday will be Dumbo, starting at 10:35 pm. The film is part of the series of live actions that Disney launched based on its classic animations. The film is directed by Tim Burton and has Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Colin Farrell and Danny Devito in the cast.

For those unfamiliar with the plot, the story follows the life of a small elephant who has huge ears. Because of that, he gets something that others don’t: flying. The animal’s skill manages to save a struggling circus, but after the same circus plans a new attraction, Dumbo discovers secrets he wouldn’t want.

After the Special Cinema, the program Que História É Essa Porchat? will be shown, starting at 00:20. Originally shown on GNT, Fábio Porchat invites famous and anonymous people to tell unusual stories.

Watch the official trailer for Dumbo and get ready to watch what time Pantanal starts today:

