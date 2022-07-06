Where to watch, lineups and schedule

Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño decide tonight (6), from 19:15 (GMT), who advances to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. After the 3-0 victory in the first leg, Palmeiras plays to confirm their spot at Allianz Parque.

Verdão gets the spot even if they lose by two goals difference. A victory for Cerro by that difference takes the game to penalties.

Palmeiras had the best campaign in the history of the group stage with six wins in six rounds and a balance of 22, with 25 goals scored and only three conceded. The club also defends a seven-game unbeaten streak at Allianz Parque in Libertadores.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Conmebol TV. You can also follow the duel in real time on UOL Score.

time and place

The clash between Brazilians and Paraguayans will be played at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. The ball rolls from 19:15 (Brasilia time).

Likely teams

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Luan, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Gabriel Menino, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

CERRO PORTEÑO: Jean; Rodríguez, Riveros, Duarte and Espínola; Aquino, Piris da Motta, Carrascal and Lucena; Benitez and Samudio. Technician: Chiqui Arce.

embezzlement

Palmeiras has the possible absence of striker Gabriel Veron, with a cut in his foot. Besides him, Palmeiras will not have Jailson, who is recovering from a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Cerro will not have Carrizzo, with personal problems,

Arbitration

Referee: Patricio Loustau (ARG)

Assistants: Juan Belatti (ARG) and Facundo Rodriguez (ARG)

VAR: German Delfino (ARG)

last games

Cerro Porteño comes from a victory against Tacuary, while Palmeiras comes from a defeat against Athletico-PR, at Allianz Parque, by the score of 2 to 0.