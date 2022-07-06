Which is? What’s the speed? What cell phones do you have?

5G is the natural evolution of previous generations of telephony, 3G and 4G. It offers more internet connection speed on cell phones and other applications that can revolutionize society in the short and medium term, such as connected smart objects and smart cities.

But what difference does it make in our lives? Are all cell phones compatible? When will your full version work in Brazil? See the answers below.

What is 5G?

5G technology is the new generation of mobile internet network. It brings even faster downloads and uploads, wider coverage and more stable connections.

Basically, it uses the best radio spectrum and allows more devices to access the mobile internet at the same time. According to experts, 5G enables more than 1 million devices to connect per square meter.

The proposal is that everything becomes connected: not only cell phones, but also cars, refrigerators, washing machines, security cameras and other electronics.

How fast is 5G?

The average 3G speed in Brazil is 8.82 Mbps (megabits per second). The fastest 4G mobile networks offer approximately 45 Mbps (megabits per second). But the industry still hopes to reach 1 Gbps (gigabit per second = 1024 Mbps).

There is also the 4.5G network, which works with multiple frequency bands at the same time compared to traditional 4G. In theory, the technology can record speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

5G, on the other hand, will be able to achieve speed of navigation and download about 10 to 20 Gbps That is, up to 20 times faster. With the fifth generation network, it would be possible to download a movie in high definition in up to a minute, for example.

How does 5G work?

It uses higher telephony frequency bands to work. These bands are between 3.5 GHz (Gigahertz) to at least 26 GHz.

They have a higher capacity, but because their wavelengths are shorter, that means their range is shorter. That’s why they are called “millimeter waves” and are more easily blocked by physical objects.

What is 5G for?

Anyone who thinks that 5G technology has arrived just to make internet browsing faster is wrong. The expectation is that, in its last stage, 5G will represent an important advance in the technological society.

Thanks to its speed and coverage, 5G is estimated to be able, in many cases, to replace even home Wi-Fi networks. Some experts believe the technology will be complementary, with operators offering broadband, 5G modem and wi-fi for different profiles.

In addition, 5G will be very welcome for those who play games on mobile, as the user should notice less delay (the so-called “latency”) between pressing a command and seeing the effect on the screen. This feature is also important for 5G to connect many smart objects at the same time, as its fast response time even allows cars to drive without a driver.

Videos for mobile devices will also play almost instantly and without interruption. Video calls, meanwhile, will become clearer and less jagged as the band stabilizes in the country.

The ease of connecting more “smart” equipment can bring many benefits. For example, exercise equipment can be used to monitor your health in real time, notifying professionals in emergencies.

Will further regions benefit from 5G technology?

In theory, yes. In rural areas, it is cheaper and more feasible for operators to build antennas and give 5G routers to users than to run fiber wires underground to each customer’s home.

This brings a convenience that many would like. Have you ever had problems with wifi repeaters? Well, as 5G internet does not need cables, it will be possible to carry your router between different rooms. Thus, the quality of the connection and a good speed are guaranteed in every corner of the house.

In large cities, however, fixed internet fiber is advantageous for both users and operators, because of the enormous infrastructure already created.

What is the cost of 5G technology?

Initially, experts claimed that operators could offer cheaper franchises with 5G, as the cost of the bit is lower. But, after the auction in Brazil, in November 2021, everything indicates that the values ​​of the new connection will be much higher for consumers, compared to the prices of 4G.

Initial estimates from one of the winning operators indicate that the most affordable price should be at least R$250 per month in postpaid bills. And there will be data restriction.

Do I need a new cell phone to use 5G?

Possibly yes. Not all models are compatible (especially the older ones that are still on the market).

The situation in Brazil is similar to when 4G was launched in 2012, when not all smartphones were ready to receive the new transmission range.

The models that already have the new technology are a little more expensive than the traditional ones. But now that 5G is already becoming a reality in Brazil, manufacturers are in a race to deliver intermediate and more affordable models.

What is the danger of 5G technology?

For human health, none. After the coronavirus pandemic, fake news against 5G spread on social media. According to this conspiracy theory, the coronavirus would be the result of the exposure of human beings to frequencies of this telephone network. Fake news has already been discredited.

Biomedical Renato Sabbatini, one of the founders of the Brazilian Society of Health Informatics, reinforces that 5G is harmless, because all radiofrequency bands are non-ionizing, that is, they do not have enough power to break molecular relationships.

Apart from that the power of 5G is much lower than that of 4G, so the possibility of health effects, which already did not exist, is now even smaller.

How does 5G work in the internet of things?

One of the certainties is the application in autonomous cars. There are tests in various parts of the world, with cars, buses and even trucks. This would reduce traffic and accidents.

Another dream close to becoming a reality is the connected home. For example, even before you arrive, the air conditioning can be turned on to make the environment pleasant; the oven turns on and starts heating your food; and TV and lights and sound start working as soon as you walk in.

But innovation shouldn’t stop at your home. The entire city should be connected in the next few years. With this, buses and train cars will know when to pass. If there is a problem at some point, it can be fixed with the help of artificial intelligence before you even know it. The lower latency is what helps to have faster responses.

The industry will be greatly impacted. Giant factory machines, connected to the wireless internet, will become much more efficient. Both to send data and point out problems and to move places, without having to disconnect and reconnect the entire cable infrastructure.

Entertainment too. Imagine a concert in a stadium. Your cell phone will be able to make its way to your seat and have it programmed with your preferences (perhaps drinks and food already available?) The connection will work all the time, for everyone, thanks to the density of 5G, capable of support more concurrent connections.

How was the 5G auction in Brazil?

The auction for the exploration and offer of 5G in Brazil took place in November 2021 and defined which companies could bring the next-generation mobile internet to Brazilians. In all, this negotiation yielded R$ 46.790 billion.

It was considered the largest auction of frequency bands in the history of the country: the sale of 3G bands generated R$ 7 billion; from 4G moved BRL 12 billion; and the privatization of Telebras, R$ 22 billion.

For analysts, including the OECD (Organization for Cooperation and Development), it was also the biggest 5G auction in the world.

The reason for this success has to do with the number of radio frequency bands and the size of each one. Four bands were sold: 700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 26 GHz and 3.5 GHz — the latter, which is the most used by 5G in the world, had more than 400 Mhz of spectrum width on offer.

What is the difference between the 5G bands?

Think of 5G as a cake, where each of these frequency bands is represented by a layer of filling. Claro, for example, snapped up a slice with three layers: the 3.5 GHz one; the 2.3 GHz; and 26 GHz. The newcomer Brisanet took a slice with only 3.5 GHz and 2.3 GHz.

Although the two took home a piece of the 3.5 GHz layer, the size of the slice was smaller for each. Claro took a large slice, of 100 Mhz, while Brisanet only took a cut of 80 Mhz, destined specifically for the Northeast and Center-West of Brazil.

What matters, however, is the size of the cake, which not only allowed more traditional companies such as Claro, Vivo and Tim to participate, but also gave space for the entry of new operators that until now did not provide mobile internet to so many regions of the country. .

Altogether, the 5G “cake” was 3.7 GHz in spectral capacity diameter:

400 MHz in the 3.5 GHz band;

20 MHz in the 700 MHz band;

90 MHz in the 2.3 GHz band;

3.26 GHz in the 26 GHz band.

Is 5G already working in Brazil?

In early June 2022, Anatel approved a request from a technical group to extend the deadline for the entry into operation of 5G technology in the country’s capitals until September 29.

After the capitals receive the new technology, the service should spread to the most remote cities. The timetable for the start of the operation predicts that by 2029 the entire country will be enjoying 5G.

Which cell phones have 5G in Brazil?

So far, 67 cell phone models have been approved by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) as being able to work with 5G technology. Among them are the latest models of iPhonesdevices from Xiaomi, Motorola and Samsung, in addition to some of the AsusNokia, reallypositive, Lenovo and TCL

According to the agency, consumers must purchase certified models, that is, that have been tested and validated for commercialization. To access the list of 5G phones approved by Anatel, click here. The agency will update the information as new releases appear.

apple

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE

Xiaomi

Poco M3 Pro

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro

Redmi Note 10 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Samsung

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy M52

Galaxy M23

Galaxy M53

Galaxy M33

Galaxy G78

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Asus

ROG Phone 3

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

Zenfone 7

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

Nokia

Motorola

Moto G 5G

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G100

Moto G200

Moto G50 5G

Moto G71

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Moto G22

Moto G82

really

really GT 2 Pro

realme GT Master Edition

really 9 Pro+

Positive

TCL

Lenovo