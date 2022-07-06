Who is the cast of the King of Rock movie?

The visionary filmmaker Baz LuhrmannOscar-nominated directs drama Elvisgives Warner Bros. picturesstarring Austin Butler and Tom HanksOscar-winning actor.

Postponed a few occasions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the feature premieres on July 14, 2022 in theaters.

SYNOPSIS

The Elvis Presley biopic will follow decades of the artist’s (Austin Butler) life and rise to fame, starting from the singer’s relationship with his controlling manager “Colonel” Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the dynamic between the singer and his manager over more than 20 years of partnership, using the ever-evolving US landscape and Elvis’ loss of innocence over the years as a singer. In the midst of his journey and career, the King of Rock will meet Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), source of his inspiration and one of the most important people in his life.

TRAILER

Watch the official dubbed trailer:

CAST

With Austin Butler as the title character, Elvis also has Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Dacre Montgomery and many others.

Meet the main cast:

ELVIS PRESLEY (Austin Butler)

With a remarkable career in film and television, Austin Butler debuted on Broadway in 2018, alongside denzel washingtonin the play “The Iceman Cometh“, nominated for eight Tony Awards. Butler received praise for his performance as the lost boy. Don Parritt.

2019 was a very successful year for the actor, with the release of The Dead Don’t Die and Once Upon A Time In…Hollywood. In the first, Butler performed with Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver and Selena Gomezunder the direction of Jim Jarmusch. In the second feature, the director Quentin Tarantino cast him in the role of texbeside Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Dakota Fanning.

COLONEL TOM PARKER (Tom Hanks)

Award-winning actor, producer and director, Tom Hanks is one of only two actors in history to win the Academy Award for Best Actor twice in a row, with Philadelphia (1994) and Forrest Gump: The Storyteller (1995); in addition to having won the Golden Globe for both films, and the SAG Awards, with the latter.

With several nominations and winning the main international film awards, Hanks has a vast filmography that includes other memorable titles such as: I want to be big (1988), Saving Private Ryan (1998), Waiting for a miracle (1999) and castaway (2000).

With many blockbusters of cinema on his resume, Tom Hanks also has a role in TV, where he repeated his success as a producer. The Hollywood star debuted as a producer in the format and presented the acclaimed miniseries of HBO winner of Emmy, Golden Globe and PGA awards, From Earth to Moon (1998), in which he also acted as scriptwriter and director of an episode.

In 2001, already with Playtone, he produced, also for HBO, the miniseries “Band of Brothers”, alongside Steven Spielberg. The World War II drama, based on the book by Stephen Ambrose, won the Emmy and Golden Globe for “Best Miniseries.” Hanks directed one episode, wrote another, won an Emmy for Best Director and an Emmy nomination for Best Screenplay, as well as a PGA Award. In 2010, he and Spielberg re-teamed on the award-winning HBO miniseries “The Pacific,” with Hanks executive producing, winning eight Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Miniseries, and Hanks winning his fourth PGA Award.

After other big TV projects, in 2013, Tom Hanks made his Broadway debut with the play “Lucky Guy“in Nora Ephrongarnering Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Tony Award nominations for her performance.

His many awards and recognitions include the Chaplin Award, from the Lincoln Center Film Association, the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association during the Golden Globes, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the AFI – Instituto American Film.

PRISCILLA PRESLEY (Olivia Dejonge)

On the rise to become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents, Olivia Dejonge is currently playing in the eight-episode miniseries of HBO Max, The ladderadaptation of the anonymous documentary series, written and produced by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn; which is co-starred by Colin Firth and Toni Collette.

At the cinema, he starred in The Brotherhood of Night (2014), undertown (2018) and Stray Dolls (2019). The actress was nominated for the Breakthrough Award for The visit (2015), from M. Night Shyamalanin the role of becca; and won the WASA Breakthrough Actress Award for The Good Pretender (2018).

On television, he co-starred in the series The Societygives Netflixbeside Katheryn Newtonamong other productions.

GLADYS PRESLEY (Helen Thomson)

Helpmann Award Winner, Helen Thomson She is a film, theater and television actress. In theater, she acted in “The Death of the Salesman”, “Mary Stuart”, “Children of the Sun” and several important pieces.

On television, he starred in the miniseries Between Secrets and Lies, Pulse; and the series Doctor Doctor, rake, wonderland and many others; the actress will be in the next original series of the bingeentitled Colin from Accounts.

In film, his credits include Getting on the Line (2003), for which she was nominated for an AFI – Australian Film Academy Best Supporting Actress award, Kangaroo Jack (2003) and The Great Turning (2010).

Thomson also has awards and nominations in theater, film and TV.

VERNON PRESLEY (Richard Roxburgh)

Elvis’ father Vernon is a religious family man who actively encouraged his son to pursue his dreams of music stardom, Vernon was inseparable from Elvis and intimately involved in his career, later serving as his son’s estate manager after his death. in 1977.

the award-winning actor Richard Roxburgh who has worked on stages and screens around the world, has film credits in productions that include Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), Moulin Rouge: Love in Red (2001), Van Helsing: The Monster Hunter (2004), Sanctuary (2011), until the last man (2016) and many others.

On television, he played Cleaver Greene in the hit series ABC, rake, of which he was also co-creator, screenwriter and producer. For his performance, he received the TV Week Silver Logie Award and the AACTA – Australian Academy of Film and Television Award for Best Actor – Television Series. In addition to the electrifying performance in the role of the notorious Roger Rogersonin the controversial miniseries Blue Murder and its sequence, Blue Murder: Killer Copboth also from ABC, where the actor won critical acclaim.

Also a talented director, he debuted behind the camera with Romulus, My Father (2007), starring Eric Bana and praised by critics.

Success followed Richard Roxburgh on stage, in plays such as “The Present”, performed at the Sydney Theater Company and on Broadway. He played the title role in the hugely successful production “Uncle Vania”in Anton Chekhovbeside Cate Blanchett; and also acted in “Waiting for Godot”, “The Seagull”, “Hamlet” and “Closer – Too Close”.

BB KING (Kelvin Harrison Jr.)

The legendary blues musician BB Kingwho regularly crossed paths with a young Elvis Presley.

The actor who captivated audiences and critics in the drama luce (2019), in the title role, alongside Octavia Spencer, Tim Roth and Naomi Wattswhose international debut was at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, nominated for both the Spirit of Independent Cinema and BAFTA Awards for Best Actor and Best Film.

One of Hollywood’s hottest actors for bringing some of the most dynamic and diverse characters to life on the big screen over the past two years, Kelvin Harrison Jr. won the SAG for Best Cast, with his fellow The Chicago 7 (2020) and also nominated for an Oscar.

Directed by Joe Wrightco-starred Cyrano (2021), with Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett. We recently finished filming Chevalierbiography of the French classical composer and violin virtuoso Chevalier de Saint-Georgesin the title paper.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Harrison grew up surrounded by the influence of music, alongside his twin sisters. He inherited from his family of musicians a passion for music, which he embraced from an early age studying piano and trumpet. After studying instrumental jazz at the prestigious New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts, he discovered another passion, acting, acting in local plays and musicals, before studying film at the University of New Orleans. He was in a small part in the sci-fi action movie Ender’s Game: The Terminator Game (2013), who realized that he should dedicate himself to cinema.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. participated in several projects as a guest star, and with his moving performance in The Birth of a Nation (2016), followed the premiere of the film at the Sundance Festival, the first of many others, which consolidated his work as an actor in independent productions.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. loves his craft, dedicates himself to research and preparation for the characters he plays, in addition to being a black belt in Korean martial arts, and a musician, with great pleasure. When not working, the multi-talented actor enjoys hanging out with friends, painting and photographing.

HANK SNOW (David Wenham)

the country legend Hank Snowdespite pursuing a more traditional country sound, Snow was also managed by Colonel Tom Parker, and it was during an opening performance by Snow that Elvis was firmly in Parker’s crosshairs.

David Wenham played in big hits like Lion: A Journey Home (2016), The Lord of the Rings – The Two Towers (2002) and The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King (2003), 300 (2006), Australia (2008), Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (2017) and many other productions.

The actor seduced viewers as Diver Dana role that earned him an AFI Award nomination in the award-winning series SeaChange and various TV series.

In theater, Wenham had outstanding roles in plays such as “Cyrano De Bergerac”, “The Salem Witches” and “True West“, at the Melbourne Theater; including also “Hamlet”, “The storm” and “The Seagull“.

JERRY SCHILLING (Luke Bracey)

Luke Bracey is a remarkable talent with works that include the original romantic comedy by Netflix, Love with a Date (2020), alongside Emma Roberts; the independent drama violatetwith Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux; the series Little Fires Everywherebeside Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington; Mel Gibson’s WWII drama until the last man (2016); November Man: A Spy Never Dies (2014), as a CIA agent, alongside Pierce Brosnan; the film adaptation of the novel best seller in Nicholas Sparks, The best of me (2014); and the new version of the cult classic Thrill Seekers (2015).

Bracey made his acting debut on the popular Australian television show Home and Awayand his convincing interpretation of the bad boy Trey Palmer led him to the starring role of the film Monte Carlo (2011), alongside Selena Gomez and Leighton Meesterand the coveted character Cobra Commander in G.I. Joe – Retaliation (2013).

Elvis It hits theaters on July 14, 2022.

