Who is the ribeirão-pretana who died in Russia’s war with Ukraine

Thalita showed on Tik Tok what everyday life was like in Ukraine (Image: reproduction / Tik Tok)

Thalita do Valle, 39, a native of Ribeirão Preto, died in combat in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Her death was confirmed by Itamaraty this Tuesday (5th).

According to international agencies, Thalita died on Saturday (2), asphyxiated by a fire in a bunker in Kharkiv.. Another Brazilian named Douglas Búrigo also died trying to help Thalita.

According to reports from friends and family, Thalita is an animal activist. On the social network Tik Tok, she said she went to Ukraine to help animals and children. In the same post, she informed that she was in Iraq with the same objective. Click here to see the post on Tik Tok.

Mayor lamented

Gustavo Reis (MDB), current mayor of the São Paulo city of Jaguariúna, used social media to mourn the death of his friend Thalita. He described her as “a Brazilian who defended life”.

“A woman of ideals, a fighter and with a gigantic heart. This was Thalita do Valle, a friend I had the pleasure of being with in Mariana-MG when, in the midst of the mud, we worked together voluntarily and took care of the animals victims of the environmental tragedy provoked by the company Samarco. Unfortunately Thalita left. She was on another noble mission in defense of life. This time in Ukraine and, as in the Minas Gerais city Mariana, she bravely faced another tough battle”, wrote Gustavo Reis on Facebook.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not yet know when the body will be brought to Brazil. Thalita was born in Ribeirão Preto, but has lived in São Paulo for over 30 years.

