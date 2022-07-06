Why Red Bull Bragantino questions VAR line against Botafogo

Red Bull Bragantino complains about the offside line drawn by VAR in one of their disallowed goals in the game against Botafogo. There will be a formal questioning of the CBF because the understanding is that the line was wrongly drawn, without being parallel to the back of the field. The CBF has not yet commented.

When the match was tied with no goals, attacking midfielder Arthur received a ball on the right wing and scored (see below). The line was drawn by the team led by referee Wagner Reway and pointed offside. But the image shown on TV shows that the VAR lines are not parallel to the dark green and light green turf strips.

Red Bull Bragantino’s camera shows the shot in which Arthur’s offside (above, on the far right) was scored Image: Reproduction/Red Bull Bragantino

The point is that the Red Bull board raised another two offside bids at the stadium in Bragança and the VAR lines drawn are, yes, parallel to the lanes of the field. Plus, the strips are made by a lawn mower and are exactly parallel to the back line, and perpendicular to the side lines. All images accessed by the Red Bull field blog show colors parallel to the baseline and area.

Those who work with VAR even explain that the cut-off ranges are used as a reference when calibrating the equipment, precisely with the bottom line.

In addition, Red Bull understands that, in reality, Kanu would be Botafogo’s last man and should be the reference to draw the offside line. Another problem is that the CBF did not present the image of the line being drawn live during the broadcast, as promised by the head of the arbitration commission.

The Bragança club therefore considers that it is clear that the line was drawn wrong by the Reway team. It is not certain whether Arthur was in playing condition or not, that is, whether the goal is legal. The mechanism would have to be redone.

Since it has been working, the CBF VAR has been questioned for not working in games due to lack of calibration, for wrong timing the ball to check the offside or the last man in the defense.

Questioned, the head of the refereeing commission, Wilson Seneme, has not yet responded about the analysis of the bid, nor has the CBF released images of the VAR analysis.