“Winning the Libertadores…”; Vinícius Júnior ‘leaks’ agreement with ace to play for Flamengo

Admin 21 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Flamengo

Shining in the last Champions League, the striker said that he agreed with a midfielder to return to the Mais Querido

Pedro Zanuzzi

Per Pedro Zanuzzi

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) - Vinícius Júnior confirmed that he will return to Flamengo.
(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) – Vinícius Júnior confirmed that he will return to Flamengo.
Pedro Zanuzzi

O Flamengo saw Corinthians eliminate Boca Juniors on penalties in a dramatic way at La Bombonera, after two 0-0 in normal time, that is, if they pass Tolima, they already know who their opponent will be in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The team led by Dorival Júnior enters the field this Wednesday (6), needing only a simple draw to advance.

The 1-0 victory in Colombia brought a little more tranquility, but the idea of ​​Mais Querido is to increase the advantage so as not to be surprised inside the Maracanã. The continental competition is treated as the main focus of this season, precisely because it is the object of greatest desire by Brazilians, both for its importance and for the possibility of playing in the Club World Cup.

Speaking precisely of Libertadoresone situation caught my attention: Vinicius Júniorcreated in Rubro-Negro and who was sold to Real Madrid, shining in the last Champions League, being champion and scoring the goal decided in the final, spoke again about his revealing club and also about the South American competition, stirring up the crowd.

In an interview with presenter Casimiro Miguel, the striker said he made a deal with Lucas Paquetáfrom Lyon, of whom he is a good friend, currently shares space at “Amarelinha” and debuted for the Cariocas in 2018, becoming the team’s highlights and fundamental in the campaign for the Copa Sudamericana and Brasileirão, to return to Gávea to play and be champion of the tournament:

“The friendship with Paquetá will continue, he is the best friend I have in football. I have great affection for him, and he has great affection for me. It will be forever. We are deciding a year (to return to Flamengo). But not now. I have to go back to win Libertadoreshighlighted the ace, giving hope to the flamenguistas.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

“Maybe it would be more…”; Ademir’s businessman exposes ‘guilty’ for refusing Palmeiras’ proposal

palm trees Currently playing for Galo, the striker aroused interest from Flamengo and also from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved