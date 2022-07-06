With Pikachu in the delegation, Fortaleza leaves for Argentina

The Fortaleza delegation went from Curitiba to Buenos Aires on the afternoon of this Tuesday, 5th, on a chartered flight. Arrival in the Argentine capital is scheduled for 7:30 pm. On Thursday, 7, in La Plata, Tricolor faces Estudiantes, in a return game for the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

Amidst the expectation of his response to a proposal from a Japanese club, the right winger Yago Pikachu followed with the delegation and will be an option for Vojvoda. A possible transfer of the player to Japan can only happen from July 11, when the country window opens. The shirt normally participated in this Monday’s training, held in the morning.

O Sports THE PEOPLE also found that players Ceballos and Depietri, who were diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, did not travel to join the group. Therefore, the tricolor commander has the same pieces he had against Coritiba, in Série A.

On Wednesday, the 6th, Leão does training at the Libertadores de América stadium, in the afternoon. The game on Thursday, 7th, against Estudiantes will be held at Jorge Luis Hirschi, in La Plata, at 9:30 pm. Whoever wins advances and if there is a new tie, the classified leaves the penalty kicks.

With information from Brenno Rebouças and Miguel Jr

