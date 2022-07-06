With ‘porópópó’ and ‘go, Corinthians’, Vítor Pereira becomes a Corinthians fan, maloqueiro and sufferer

Every day, the identification of coach Vítor Pereira with the Corinthians fans is greater. Last Tuesday (5), when commemorating the Corinthians classification to the quarterfinals of Libertadores, against Boca Juniors-ARGTimão’s teacher didn’t think twice about cheering in the direction of Fiel present at Bombonera.

In the midst of the party in which the Corinthians players were on the lawn, there was an excited Vítor wanting to enjoy that moment with his athletes. The Corinthians commander also sought to be close to the fan, who took the top tray of the Argentine stadium. And it was in the direction of this sector that the Portuguese, along with defender Raul Gustavo, sent to see the ‘pórópópó’, traditional choreography of Fiel Torcida in the stadiums.

“Yes, I did that dance that the crowd does,” he quickly told the news report. THROW! in Buenos Aires, after granting a press conference.

When responding to journalists after the classification in the Argentine capital, Vítor Pereira also released a Corinthians mantra in one of the responses.

– A lot of passion, emotion, ability to suffer in the most difficult moments and go, Corinthians – declared the Corinthians commander.

The Portuguese have understood that to be Corinthians it needs to be suffered. He didn’t want to get to that point so badly.but he has also learned to enjoy great moments, like this one against Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires.

Since arriving at Timão at the end of February, Vítor Pereira has been immersed in his daily work. He understands that the schedule is unfair, but works to manage the squad in the midst of it. Thus, his life has been directed towards setting up work strategies at CT Joaquim Grava, which has not given the coach time to feed his social life.

– No time here. With this calendar, it is not possible to enjoy. This will pass. You can’t even get to know São Paulo. That’s our life. It’s a great club, there’s no doubt about it. It’s a lot of passion and ability to know how to suffer – said Vítor Pereira at the press conference after the game.

But it is like this, with the team extracting everything, when nobody gives anything else, that Vítor has worked his cast on the basis of overcoming, even with a series of embezzlement and problems.

It is also in this way that Portuguese has increasingly become what Fiel calls itself: a Corinthians fan, maloqueiro and sufferer.