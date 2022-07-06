With Taylor Swift and Margot Robbie, “Amsterdam” gets official trailer

“Amsterdam” has everything to be the next big movie of the moment. With names like Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro and more in the cast, the long has just won its 1st official trailer this Wednesday – fair (6).

In the story, we see a trio of friends, formed by Christian Bale, Margot and John David Washington, who flee to Amsterdam, Holland, and form a unique bond, surrounded by mysteries and the death of a man. They are accused of the murder, however, they guarantee their innocence.

Chris Rock also features prominently in the trailer, narrating the early part of the story. In the description of the video, released by 20th Century Studios, it is possible to read: “A lot of this actually happened”.

Check out the trailer!

Taylor Swift cheers fans in ‘Amsterdam’ trailer

There aren’t many details about the secondary characters in the story, but the participation of Taylor Swift – which is seen in seconds in the trailer – is already giving the talk. The singer was listed as a member of the cast in 2021, and since then, we don’t know much about how her plot will turn out.

On social media, the Swifties, who are waiting for the blonde’s next re-recording, are already excited to see another endeavor by the artist, who previously acted in “Idas e Vindas do Amor” (2010) and “Cats” (2019).