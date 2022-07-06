Woman buys eggs and is surprised by the birth of ducklings

Look how cute! A woman bought half a dozen eggs at the supermarket and three of them hatched, giving life to three beautiful ducklings. The case took place in Teesside, in the North of England and has been a hit on the web.

Deza Empson, 31, was the one who bought Braddock-White Clarence Court eggs. After watching a tutorial on TikTok, she decided to test the technique and hatch the eggs through an artificial nest that she improvised at home.

The ducklings that were born between June 11th and 12th were named Daisy, River and Dusk and they are the cutest things in the world!

hatching the eggs

The Briton bought an incubator on Amazon and laid five of the six supermarket duck eggs. One was discarded as it was cracked.

Just five days later, little ducklings were already developing inside some of the eggs. Three weeks later, they started to break the shells and leave.

Now they are family

Daisy, River and Dusk became the family’s favorites. They swim in the bathtub, sleep with the children of the house and follow the owner everywhere.

“They are adorable. It’s so crazy. They just follow me everywhere. When I first saw them, I could hardly believe it,” she commented.

She believes her new yellow pets are Aylesbury ducks and will turn white when they become adults.

She said that the duckling most attached to her is Daisy, and that the other two will stay with a cousin.

“She cries for me all the time. I think she’s so attached to me because I had to help her and she was born last. I can’t imagine now that anyone else could have bought it and eaten it.”

Oh, people. See more pictures of these cuties:

With information from Mirror