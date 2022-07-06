Wonder Woman appears in a bikini in the DC issue; Look

Wonder Woman’s iconic costume is redesigned as a bikini in the cover art of Wonder Woman #790, the new comic book issue of the DC character.

The cover art comes from artist W. Scott Forbes, who works for DC Comics. Wonder Woman comics are always a big hit for the publisher.

Along with Batman and Superman, Wonder Woman is one of the main characters in the Justice League.

In the movies, the superheroine is played by Gal Gadot, who is expected to return for a new Wonder Woman film.

Check out the cover art for Wonder Woman #790 below.

So that cover I was super proud of… it looks like it’s out there in the wild. Wonder Woman 790 Swimsuit variant 🌟 pic.twitter.com/x1KeM131IK — W. Scott Forbes (@ScottForbes) July 2, 2022

Wonder Woman will have a third movie

Wonder Woman 3 was announced by Warner Bros, shortly after the release of Wonder Woman 1984. The film will have the return of Patty Jenkins in the direction and Gal Gadot in the lead role.

Despite this, Steve Trevor star Chris Pine doesn’t really believe he can return. There is no further information about the film, which will take place today.

“Wonder Woman 1984 is set during the Cold War, and sees the heroine clash with two great enemies – media entrepreneur Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, as she reunites with her love interest Steve Trevor. ,” says the synopsis.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and written by Jenkins and Dave Callaham, the cast includes Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Connie Nielsen and Lynda Carter.

The second Wonder Woman movie is available on HBO Max.