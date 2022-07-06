Woody Allen prepares his new film in Europe

Woody Allen leaves America and is returning to the continent that makes him happy to shoot his new film. He knows all the details.

After having filmed, in Spain, the romantic comedy “Rifkin’s Festival” (debuted in Portugal in September last year), Woody Allen will return to film on the European continent. The confirmation was given by himself, in an interview with the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

According to the 86-year-old filmmaker, his new film will be shot in France and will feature an exclusive cast of French actors, which has apparently already been chosen. The film will be a thriller, in the style of “match point” (2005) starring Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. However, no further details were released about this work, which will be a co-production between the US and France.

Rifkin’s Festival trailer

It is worth remembering that Woody Allen has been suffering a huge boycott by North American film distributors, following the allegations made by his daughter Dylan Farrow, who says she was a victim of sexual abuse. Although Allen was the subject of two investigations, alleging his innocence, the #MeToo movement revived memory for the case and what followed was a wave of criticism from Hollywood stars. the documentary Allen v. Farrow, jail where the son of actor Ronan Farrow works.

Despite the controversies, Woody Allen’s cinema continues to be highly appreciated in Europe and the filmmaker continues to be cherished by famous actors such as Scarlett Johansson, Wallace Shawn, Penélope Cruz or Alec Baldwin. “Rifkin’s Festival” (find out more here) opened the San Sebastián Film Festival and, probably, his new film in France will not go unnoticed at festivals in that country. We’ll see what happens in the next few months.