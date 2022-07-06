Xbox has many unannounced games in development, says Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg

In addition to the known, there are still many unannounced games that are currently in development at Xbox Games Studios and contributors, said Aaron Greenberg, marketing manager for Microsoft Xbox, hinting at how more will be revealed at a later date.

The statement came in response to a tweet published by well-known insider Klobrille, which showed a kind of roadmap with releases scheduled for 2022 and 2023 by Xbox Games Studios, Bethesda and other teams working exclusively on the platform.

Obviously this is not an official infographic, but the initiative was well received by Greenberg, who thanked Klobrille and added: “Thanks for creating this, Klobrille. I love your job. Awesome list, especially knowing there’s a lot more in development that isn’t here! ” Therefore, indicating the presence of other games in development not yet announced.

Thanks for creating this @klobrille love your work. Impressive list to see especially knowing there is a lot more in the works that is not on here! 💚🙅🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/GUdZOLDAst — Aaron “Next 12 Months” Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) July 4, 2022

In fact, considering the total of 23 Microsoft internal development teams, it is clear that in addition to the titles on the list there must also be others not yet known, although the script also includes those that do not yet have any time references such as Indiana Jones, Project Mara and the game in development at Kojima Productions.

In the list shared by Klobrille we can find, in addition to the games already mentioned, other powerful releases for the future such as everwild , The Elder Scrolls VI, Indiana Jones, avowed, The Outer Worlds 2 and Hellblade 2.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase held on June 12th allowed us to take a fresh look at redfall and starfieldalthough some interesting projects have also been confirmed, such as the new title of Kojima or Wo Long: Fallen Dynastythe new Team Ninja.