Xiaomi 12S Ultra is official with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and huge Sony camera – Tecnoblog

After several rumours, the Xiaomi finally announced the 12S Ultra, your new high-end smartphone. The device features cameras developed in partnership with Leica, with 1 inch Sony IMX989 sensorSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, up to 512GB of storage and water and dust resistance.

Xiaomi’s new top of the range delivers a premium construction, with a leather texture on the back. The material, which is totally ecological and made of silicon, promises not to turn yellow over time, in addition to being more resistant to dirt and wear.

Right off the bat, the 12S Ultra draws attention because of the large round module on the back, which houses the three cameras and the dual LED flash, similar to a professional lens. Interestingly, the “rim” that surrounds the module is made of 23 carat gold.

The screen is 6.73 inches with 2K resolution (3200×1440 pixels). The panel uses AMOLED LTPO2 technology with 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and 1,500 nits of maximum brightness. Still on the front, there is a small “hole” that houses the camera dedicated to 32-megapixel selfies.

Inside, Xiaomi has inserted a 4-nanometer octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, combined with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, technology that guarantees higher reading and writing speeds.

A 4,860mAh battery keeps the 12S Ultra powered. It supports 67 watts fast charging, 50 watts wireless and 10 watts reverse wireless. To improve power management, the Chinese manufacturer has implemented two chips: the Surge P1 protects the battery from overcharging and extends its lifespan, while the Surge G1 manages usage to increase durability.

Other features of the device include: liquid cooling, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos, MIUI 13 based on Android 12, in-display fingerprint reader and IP68 certification, which guarantees water and dust resistance.

Leica cameras and Dolby Vision HDR recording

The cameras are the highlight of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 main sensor measures 1 inch, making it the largest of any smartphone on the market. In 12.5 megapixel mode, the device also offers the largest single pixels (3.2 µm).

The 8P lens, positioned in front of the 1-inch sensor, eliminates common flare and chromatic aberrations. The component also features a coating to increase durability and an infrared light filter.

In addition to the hardware, Leica was also concerned with the software. Therefore, Xiaomi’s new top of the line delivers two photographic styles: Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look. The former aims for more natural images, with a focus on contrast and shadow, adding more depth to photos. The second uses Xiaomi’s artificial intelligence, combined with Leica’s aesthetics, to automatically improve the results.

At the rear, there are two more 48-megapixel cameras with a 1/2.0-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, one telephoto with 5x optical and digital zoom up to 120x, and another ultrawide with a 128-degree field of view. To close the set, Xiaomi has inserted a 3D TOF sensor dedicated to augmented reality tasks.

In video recording, Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the first Android smartphone to support Dolby Vision HDR. Enabling this technology, it can shoot up to 4K, but in standard mode, it is possible to select up to 8K with optical image stabilization.

price and availability

For now, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is exclusive to China and is available in black and green. Interested parties can purchase it in three versions at the following prices:

8 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage (US$ 896 or R$ 4,775 in direct conversion);

12 GB of RAM + 256 GB of storage (US$ 971 or R$ 5,175 in direct conversion);

12 GB of RAM + 512 GB of storage (US$ 1,045 or R$ 5,569 in direct conversion).

There is no release date in Brazil.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra — data sheet

Screen 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO2 with 2K resolution (3200×1440 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and 1500 nits of brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core up to 3.19 GHz RAM 8 or 12 GB Storage 256 or 512 GB rear cameras — main: 50 megapixels

— ultrawide: 48 megapixels

— telephoto: 48 megapixels Frontal camera 32 megapixels Drums 4,860 mAh with support for 67-watt wired, 50-watt wireless and 10-watt reverse wireless charging Operational system Android 12 with MIUI 13 connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6E, GPS, NFC and infrared sensor Most On-screen fingerprint reader, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos and IP68 certification dimensions 163.2 x 75 x 9.1 mm Weight 225 grams Colors black and green

With information: GsmArena and GizmoChina.