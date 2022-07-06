Xiaomi Book Pro announced with 4K OLED screen and 12th Gen Intel chip | notebooks

Xiaomi has revealed its notebook update, the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022. The China launch showed a two-version laptop with OLED screens, 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake chips, and Nvidia’s RTX GPUs. In addition, the device features interesting settings such as color calibration technologies, 100% sRGB and DCI-P3 coverage, as well as Dolby Vision support.
Both models presented still bring the Intel Core i5 processor and a battery that promises to last up to 12 hours, according to the manufacturer. The initial local market price suggested by the Chinese manufacturer was 5,899 yuan, equivalent to BRL 4,730 at the current rate of Chinese currency.
16-inch version weighs 1.8 kg — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi
The models announced today include two 16-inch and 14-inch notebooks with 4K resolution OLED touch screens on the larger model and 2.8K on the smaller. The fixtures feature up to 600 nits of brightness and 100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage and high Delta-E color accuracy.
The laptop with the largest size weighs 1.8 kg, while the smallest model, in turn, weighs 1.5 kg. Regarding the thickness, both models have 14.9 mm and an aluminum structure. Both devices have a 16:10 aspect ratio and occupy 90% of the front space.
Larger model announced by the company brings 4K resolution — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi
The new Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 bring, in their respective datasheets, an intermediate Intel processor, the Intel Core i5-1240P. Furthermore, the graphics can be integrated with Iris Xe Graphics or have two graphics card options, both from Nvidia: GeForce MX 550 and GeForce RTX 2050.
New Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 are only available in China — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi
If compared to the previous model, the battery of Xiaomi notebooks in the current version is bigger. The manufacturer guarantees that the autonomy can last up to 12 hours. Additionally, both versions support up to 100W charging using the USB-C port.
The battery is larger than the previous model — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi
- Version with integrated graphics: 5,899 yuan
- Version with Nvidia GeForce MX 550: 6,499 yuan
- Version with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050: 7,999 Yuan
- Version with integrated graphics: 6,499 yuan
- Version with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050: 8,499 Yuan
with information from VideoCardz.com
